Teads launches not-for-profit programme for advertisers

Media platform Teads has launched Teads Care, a not-for-profit advertising programme to aid brands in their CSR initiatives.

Through a turnkey solution, Teads will award NGOs free media to advertise their own campaigns as part of a donation programme with advertisers. Advertisers can donate between 1 to 10% of its media budget to support an NGO or non-profit while Teads will help these organisations distribute their messages within their database of publishers. For example, if an advertiser donates 10% for a $30k campaign, the non-profit will receive a total of $6k of free media across Teads’ publisher inventory through its buying platform Teads Ad Manager.

The advertiser’s campaign will also be delivered within a bespoke Teads Care ad format (display or video), aided by Teads Studio to highlight the cause and drive further awareness for the association. Meanwhile, Teads Care will look to drive brand and media KPIs to deliver campaign success for the advertiser as well as for the association.

In Singapore, Teads has joined forces with Handprint, a climate tech company on a mission to integrate positive impact into all types of business transactions. Handprint has already curated a list of NGOs in the region and can also work with advertisers in this programme about other NGOs and charities to support. Then, it will build a bespoke advertiser-branded public donation page, and will provide tracking of the donations in real-time. Handprint will also work with the NGO to monitor, report, and visualise the real-world impact of the advertiser’s campaign for years to come.

“It hasn't been obvious how martech and adtech can actively contribute to a greater positive impact on the planet,” said Emmanuel Fischmeister, VP business development, APAC at Teads. “This… solution offers marketers a frictionless way to finance projects that have a positive impact with their advertising budgets.”