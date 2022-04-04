Surekha Ragavan promoted to editor of Campaign Asia-Pacific

Surekha Ragavan has been appointed editor of Campaign Asia-Pacific, the region’s leading publication with authoritative coverage of the marcomms industry. Based in Singapore, she will spearhead the management and voice of Campaign while working closely with the team of editors and reporters across the region. Alongside this role, she will retain her title as Asia editor of PRWeek. She will report to Robert Sawatzky, editorial director of Haymarket Asia.

During her four-year stint at Haymarket, Ragavan was editor of business events publication CEI and PR editor of Campaign. In this time, she has also contributed as a reporter for Campaign, resulting in editorial projects including an investigation on the under-reporting of sexual harassment in the workplace, and a series of reports on the marketing industry’s role in sustaining the fossil-fuel industry.

In her new role, Ragavan will take over duties of managing editor Matthew Miller, who will be departing Haymarket after more than a decade.

“I am so pleased to be taking on this new challenge,” says Ragavan. “Matt is an institution at Campaign and leaves behind a legacy that my team and I will greatly cherish moving forward. I will certainly have some big shoes to fill, but with the support of management and my excellent team, I am confident about upholding Campaign’s excellent standard of reporting and content.”

Robert Sawatzky, editorial director at Haymarket Asia, said: “For more than a decade, Matt has been at the heart of Campaign Asia Pacific, keeping up high editorial standards while also advocating for a higher level of work in our industry with better outcomes. He will be missed by all and we wish him the very best as he takes on a new media opportunity. At the same time, we’re thrilled to promote Surekha, one of Haymarket’s most experienced editors across several titles and a journalist that is so well-respected by the industry for her exceptional writing and professional moral compass. We know Campaign is in great hands and will continue to help the industry navigate new questions and challenges.”

"Campaign Asia-Pacific has been my professional home for over a decade," Miller said. "Leaving was not an easy decision by any means, and words fall short of describing how grateful I am to both Haymarket and the industry in general for a great 10+ years. I'd like to thank everyone who has ever talked to me for a story, come to me with a good pitch, withstood one of my occasional editorial rants, or simply chatted about the industry. I've had the honour of working with many excellent editors and reporters over my time here, and it's heartening to know Campaign will be led by two who are at the very top of that list. I have no doubt that with Robert's leadership and Surekha's tenacity and conscientiousness, Campaign will continue to both champion the industry and hold it accountable."