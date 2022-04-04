Advertising Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Surekha Ragavan promoted to editor of Campaign Asia-Pacific

Ragavan will take over duties from outgoing managing editor Matthew Miller.

L-R: Surekha Ragavan & Matthew Miller
L-R: Surekha Ragavan & Matthew Miller

Surekha Ragavan has been appointed editor of Campaign Asia-Pacific, the region’s leading publication with authoritative coverage of the marcomms industry. Based in Singapore, she will spearhead the management and voice of Campaign while working closely with the team of editors and reporters across the region. Alongside this role, she will retain her title as Asia editor of PRWeek. She will report to Robert Sawatzky, editorial director of Haymarket Asia. 

During her four-year stint at Haymarket, Ragavan was editor of business events publication CEI and PR editor of Campaign. In this time, she has also contributed as a reporter for Campaign, resulting in editorial projects including an investigation on the under-reporting of sexual harassment in the workplace, and a series of reports on the marketing industry’s role in sustaining the fossil-fuel industry.

In her new role, Ragavan will take over duties of managing editor Matthew Miller, who will be departing Haymarket after more than a decade. 

“I am so pleased to be taking on this new challenge,” says Ragavan. “Matt is an institution at Campaign and leaves behind a legacy that my team and I will greatly cherish moving forward. I will certainly have some big shoes to fill, but with the support of management and my excellent team, I am confident about upholding Campaign’s excellent standard of reporting and content.”

Robert Sawatzky, editorial director at Haymarket Asia, said: “For more than a decade, Matt has been at the heart of Campaign Asia Pacific, keeping up high editorial standards while also advocating for a higher level of work in our industry with better outcomes. He will be missed by all and we wish him the very best as he takes on a new media opportunity. At the same time, we’re thrilled to promote Surekha, one of Haymarket’s most experienced editors across several titles and a journalist that is so well-respected by the industry for her exceptional writing and professional moral compass. We know Campaign is in great hands and will continue to help the industry navigate new questions and challenges.” 

"Campaign Asia-Pacific has been my professional home for over a decade," Miller said. "Leaving was not an easy decision by any means, and words fall short of describing how grateful I am to both Haymarket and the industry in general for a great 10+ years. I'd like to thank everyone who has ever talked to me for a story, come to me with a good pitch, withstood one of my occasional editorial rants, or simply chatted about the industry. I've had the honour of working with many excellent editors and reporters over my time here, and it's heartening to know Campaign will be led by two who are at the very top of that list. I have no doubt that with Robert's leadership and Surekha's tenacity and conscientiousness, Campaign will continue to both champion the industry and hold it accountable."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

1 Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Chris Riley departs Ogilvy after 25 years

3 Chris Riley departs Ogilvy after 25 years

Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

4 Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

5 Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

Is personal branding more important than qualifications?

6 Is personal branding more important than qualifications?

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

7 Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

How Shiseido created an integrated retail store experience in Hong Kong

8 How Shiseido created an integrated retail experience despite the pandemic

S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

9 S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

10 Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

Related Articles

Happy Lunar New Year from Campaign Asia-Pacific
Media
Jan 31, 2022
Staff Reporters

Happy Lunar New Year from Campaign Asia-Pacific

Surekha Ragavan joins CEI Asia
CEI News
Mar 20, 2018
Staff Writer

Surekha Ragavan joins CEI Asia

Andrew Woodward, Matthew Miller join the Campaign editorial team
News
Jan 10, 2012
Staff Reporters

Andrew Woodward, Matthew Miller join the Campaign ...

Campaign Asia-Pacific launches Tech MVP 2021
Advertising
Mar 11, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

Campaign Asia-Pacific launches Tech MVP 2021

Just Published

Digital payments: Brand trust, UI top concerns for Gen Z
Marketing
10 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Digital payments: Brand trust, UI top concerns for ...

TOP OF THE CHARTS: A new report from Thunes shows how the demographic's payment preferences are rapidly shifting.

APAC New Business League: February 2022 report
Advertising
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

APAC New Business League: February 2022 report

Wunderman Thompson, MediaCom, BBH, Havas Media, BBDO and Dentsu X are among the agencies shifting positions in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins.

Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam
Advertising
12 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

Lukasz Roszczyc has stepped down as CEO and media leader Francois Goddet will return to Europe midyear, to be replaced by Kate Bayona-Garcia and Vineeth Dhruvan, respectively.