Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

Both experienced journalists, Lim starts today as technology & media editor in Singapore, while Mishra will join as associate editor in Hong Kong next month.

L-R: Shawn Lim & Nikita Mishra
Campaign Asia-Pacific has added two senior members to its editorial team as it strengthens its reporting capabilities in the region.

Effective today (May 17), Shawn Lim joins as technology and media editor, based in Singapore. In this role, Lim will report on the intersection of advertising, marketing, media and tech through breaking news, in-depth features, trend stories and profiles. Prior to this, he spent close to five years at The Drum as a reporter where he covered the APAC region with a focus on Singapore and Southeast Asia. He ran a regular column called 'Unsung Heroes' where he shone a spotlight on underdogs in the industry. He also previously worked across photography and video, covering a range of subjects including current affairs and sports, for the likes of Mediacorp’s Channel News Asia.

“I am extremely excited to join Haymarket Group to work for iconic industry title Campaign Asia-Pacific,” said Lim. “I have admired the publication and its talented group of editors like Robert, Surekha, Rahul and Minnie for a long time, and I cannot wait to start telling important stories in the industry with them. At this critical time in the industry, I have a crucial role as the new media and technology editor to provide our readers the important stories around existing and new challenges affecting the industry such as cookie depreciation, the talent crunch, the metaverse, sustainability, and DEI.”

Meanwhile, Nikita Mishra will join the team on June 13 as associate editor, based in Hong Kong. Mishra is a seasoned journalist with over a decade of cross-functional newsroom experience in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Hong Kong. Her experience spans across news channel CNN-IBN, digital news platform The Quint, and Hong Kong-based luxury publication Gafencu. Mishra’s digital media experience is preceded by more than seven years of television news experience where she honed her skills in live reporting, medical reporting, video production, scripting, anchoring, and documentary-making.

“I’m excited to be part of Campaign’s esteemed and dynamic team and looking forward to the growth opportunity, new challenges, learnings and doing some incredible work in the future,” said Mishra.

Both Lim and Mishra will report into Campaign Asia-Pacific’s editor, Surekha Ragavan.

“At a time where the industry is going through unique challenges and changes, we are keen to dig into the meaty issues in a comprehensive way,” said Ragavan. “I am confident that Shawn and Nikita will be able to tap into these with their enthusiasm and strong journalistic skills. I am also excited to expand the diversity of thought in Campaign’s editorial team.”

Robert Sawatzky, Haymarket’s editorial director in Asia, added that he is thrilled to have Lim and Mishra join the team.

“Shawn is already so well-known to the marcomms industry and brings so much valuable knowledge, perspective and critical insight to our coverage, while Nikita brings fresh eyes and ideas along with a wealth of experience in reporting and editing across a variety of industries and geographies in Asia-Pacific. We feel both will be absolutely great additions to the team,” said Sawatzky.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

