campaign asia pacific

Surekha Ragavan promoted to editor of Campaign Asia-Pacific
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Surekha Ragavan promoted to editor of Campaign Asia-Pacific

Ragavan will take over duties from outgoing managing editor Matthew Miller.

The week's top 10 most-read stories: Salary and job cuts (and some awards)
Jun 21, 2013
Matthew Miller

The week's top 10 most-read stories: Salary and job cuts (and some awards)

Falling salaries, job cuts at Turner, Mark Heap's move to MediaCom and that little festival you may have heard something about figure strongly in the week's top 10 most-read stories.

Links-Group Communications announces partnership with Campaign’s healthcare forum
Jan 4, 2011
Jin Bo

Links-Group Communications announces partnership with Campaign’s healthcare forum

HONG KONG - Links-Group Communications, a specialist healthcare marketing and communications agency in China, has confirmed it is now the official communications partner of Campaign Asia’s Healthcare Spotlight program.

Campaign adds key upgrades to its iPad app
Dec 15, 2010
Staff Reporters

Campaign adds key upgrades to its iPad app

ASIA PACIFIC – Campaign Asia-Pacific, the region’s leading title for the advertising, marketing, media and PR industries, has added key improvements to its recently launched app for iPad.

Campaign Asia-Pacific to partner with Ice-TV for reality show The Ad Break
Dec 2, 2010
Unknown Unknown

Campaign Asia-Pacific to partner with Ice-TV for reality show The Ad Break

ASIA-PACIFIC – Haymarket Media, in partnership with Ice-TV, has announced that Campaign Asia-Pacific is the official media partner for the new pan-regional reality programme The Ad Break.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

1 Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Chris Riley departs Ogilvy after 25 years

3 Chris Riley departs Ogilvy after 25 years

Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

4 Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

5 Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

6 Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

Is personal branding more important than qualifications?

7 Is personal branding more important than qualifications?

Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

8 Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

How Shiseido created an integrated retail store experience in Hong Kong

9 How Shiseido created an integrated retail experience despite the pandemic

Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

10 Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO