campaign asia pacific
Surekha Ragavan promoted to editor of Campaign Asia-Pacific
Ragavan will take over duties from outgoing managing editor Matthew Miller.
The week's top 10 most-read stories: Salary and job cuts (and some awards)
Falling salaries, job cuts at Turner, Mark Heap's move to MediaCom and that little festival you may have heard something about figure strongly in the week's top 10 most-read stories.
Links-Group Communications announces partnership with Campaign’s healthcare forum
HONG KONG - Links-Group Communications, a specialist healthcare marketing and communications agency in China, has confirmed it is now the official communications partner of Campaign Asia’s Healthcare Spotlight program.
Campaign adds key upgrades to its iPad app
ASIA PACIFIC – Campaign Asia-Pacific, the region’s leading title for the advertising, marketing, media and PR industries, has added key improvements to its recently launched app for iPad.
Campaign Asia-Pacific to partner with Ice-TV for reality show The Ad Break
ASIA-PACIFIC – Haymarket Media, in partnership with Ice-TV, has announced that Campaign Asia-Pacific is the official media partner for the new pan-regional reality programme The Ad Break.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins