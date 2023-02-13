Advertising Analysis Opinions The Work
John Harrington
Feb 13, 2023

Super Bowl 2023: Brands largely stick to playbook but innovation shines

The mega-budget, all-American adstravaganza hit airwaves and screens as brands made their annual bid to grab attention as Super Bowl fever took hold.

Super Bowl 2023: Brands largely stick to playbook but innovation shines

With 30-second spots during the Super Bowl costing a reported $7m this year, mega-budget it truly was.

The iconic sporting occasion is often seen as a bellwether of wider marketing trends, so what can we glean from Super Bowl XVII?

Last year I wrote that, in general, the campaigns pointed to corporate America and the marcomms industry rediscovering confidence and direction. The trend is evident this year, too, and given what’s at stake, many brands are continuing to play it quite safe. It’s not necessarily a bad thing. As always, celebrities played a big part, and several comedic spoofs hit the mark.

My favourite in this genre saw Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprise their roles of Breaking Bad’s Walter and Jesse in a hilarious film for snack brand PopCorners.

Kudos also for this effort for online shopping website Rakuten, starring Alicia Silverstone as she returns as Cher Horowitz from 1990s comedy Clueless.

Films starring Paul Rudd as Ant-Man (for Heineken 0.0), John Travolta in Danny-from-Grease mode (with Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison, for T-Mobile), and Serena Williams and Brian Cox teeing off in a Caddyshack homage for Michelob Ultra are also noteworthy.

It’s not rocket science to explain why these work: genuinely entertaining, the campaigns carry a message about the product that the brand owners will hope sticks.

I would argue the celebrity self-mocking campaigns work less well this year when there’s no clear spoof to pique interest.

‘Who’s in the Fridge’ for Hellmann’s – which uses John Hamm, Brie Larson and some route-one food puns – feels a bit laboured.

And Melissa McCarthy’s musical turn in a film for Booking.com was also unmemorable, in my opinion.

Outside clear spoofs, the more successful ones were elevated by a creative spark. Having Diddy recruit one-hit wonders to record a jingle for Uber was a neat idea and an excuse for some nostalgic fun.

And this video for B2B software company Workday brings together a host of music stars around a strong central idea that hits the spot.

Hats off also to the entertaining film for Google that shows off Pixel 7’s photo editing features in a creative way. NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokoumnpo, musical artist Doja Cat and actor Amy Schumer make guest appearances.

‘Purpose’ campaigns were largely avoided again, although this film for Netflix and GM starring Will Farrell used a funny and creative central idea to emphasise that the streaming platform will be using more electric vehicles in its movies and shows.

So far, so solid. But some campaigns that really stood out were those that moved beyond a slick film and played with the genre and format, creating conversation beyond the excitement of a celebrity cameo.

A campaign for Miller Lite and Coors Lite encouraged consumers to bet on what they think will happen in their Super Bowl films, explained in the teaser below.

This campaign for video streaming service Peacock saw Natasha Lyonne, as her character Charlie Cale in Poker Face, appearing to comment on Super Bowl spots that have already aired. The aim is to fool (perhaps) viewers into thinking it happened in real-time.

The biggest hit, in my view, was for Blockbuster, the almost defunct video rental chain that streamed a retro, ’90s-style film on Instagram at halftime. The film also played on a VHS copy in the last remaining Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon.

The campaign generated a huge amount of publicity for a tiny fraction of the budget of the big brands. It won’t be many people’s standout Super Bowl spot, but as a piece of earned media creative, it was a top scorer in my book.

Source:
PRWeek
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

The promises and perils AI-powered search

2 The promises and perils AI-powered search

Gordon Domlija, his dog Harvey, and his exit from Wavemaker

3 Gordon Domlija, his dog Harvey, and his exit from Wavemaker

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

4 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

5 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

6 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube

7 Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube

Burberry row shows why brands must stand by pro-trans messaging

8 Burberry row shows why brands must stand by pro-trans messaging

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

9 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Move and win roundup: Week of February 13, 2023

10 Move and win roundup: Week of February 13, 2023

Related Articles

The cheat code Super Bowl
Feb 14, 2023
Craig Bagno

The cheat code Super Bowl

Creatives dissect the tone of Super Bowl LVII ads
Feb 14, 2023
Campaign US

Creatives dissect the tone of Super Bowl LVII ads

Watch all of the teasers for Super Bowl LVI ads
Jan 30, 2022
Sabrina Sanchez

Watch all of the teasers for Super Bowl LVI ads

What's your favourite Super Bowl XLVI ad?
Feb 2, 2012
Staff Reporters

What's your favourite Super Bowl XLVI ad?

Just Published

Unfair game: Maybelline highlights toxic hatred faced by female gamers in esports
15 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Unfair game: Maybelline highlights toxic hatred ...

'Go back to your sink'. 'I’ll fucking talk to you however I want.' These actual insults, quickly followed by invitations for sex, consensual or not, emerge in Maybelline's new awareness campaign, focusing on the very real stomach-churning vitriol faced by female gamers.

40 Under 40 2022: Tina Comrie, The Attention Agency
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Tina Comrie, The Attention Agency

Comrie founded her agency during the depths of Covid lockdown. And just two years later, she led the fledgling business through exceptional growth.

Ajay Gahlaut to exit Dentsu
21 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Ajay Gahlaut to exit Dentsu

Gahlaut joined the agency in September 2021