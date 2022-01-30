Advertising News
Sabrina Sanchez
11 hours ago

Watch all of the teasers for Super Bowl LVI ads

This year’s spots mark record investments as NBCUniversal sold 30-second spots for $6.5 million.

Irish Spring
Irish Spring

Advertisers are getting ready for Super Bowl LVI, announcing their appearances and diving into social media to get NFL fans engaged.

This year’s game marks record investments from advertisers who had to shell out a whopping $6.5 million for a 30-second spot during NBCUniversal’s broadcast.

The game, which will take place on Feb. 13 in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, will overlap with the 2022 Winter Olympics in a historical double-header on NBC.

Two weeks out from the big event, brands are dropping teasers to pique interest and generate buzz.

Campaign US has the download:

Rakuten

Irish Spring

Monday.com

Sam’s Club

Booking.com

Budweiser

Planter’s

Lay’s

Frito-Lay

Vroom

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

2 Goodbye FLoC, hello Topics: Google unveils new alternative to cookies

Singapore Tourism Board declares winners in global pitch

3 STB declares winners in global pitch

Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

4 Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

5 How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

TikTok and Nick Tran: What happens when brand stunts miss the mark

6 TikTok and Nick Tran: What happens when brand stunts miss the mark

Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China

7 Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China

Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic

8 Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

9 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

IPG expands BMW and Mini mandate to a regional remit

10 IPG expands BMW and Mini mandate to a regional remit

Related Articles

Enter, the fifth age of advertising
Advertising
Dec 20, 2021
Sue Unerman

Enter, the fifth age of advertising

How AI is boosting advertising’s value
Advertising
Nov 9, 2021
Daniel O’Connor

How AI is boosting advertising’s value

Carousell Group's new ad platform enables advertisers to target its users across the web
Digital
Jan 18, 2022
Staff Reporters

Carousell Group's new ad platform enables advertiser...

Advertisers continue to fund fake news and climate misinformation and they must stop
Advertising
Dec 15, 2021
Jo Allan

Advertisers continue to fund fake news and climate ...

Just Published

Publicis Media launches 'diverse and inclusive' ad marketplace
Digital
11 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Publicis Media launches 'diverse and inclusive' ad ...

Programmatic marketplace allows brands to reach underrepresented communities and advertise with inclusive publishers.

'We love Neil': Apple Music courts Spotify users amid Joe Rogan misinformation row
Media
11 hours ago
Imogen Watson

'We love Neil': Apple Music courts Spotify users ...

#SpotifyDeleted has been trending on Twitter since the streaming site took down Neil Young's music and stood by podcaster Joe Rogan.

What's behind the ‘unprecedented’ Beijing Winter Olympics whiteout?
Advertising
11 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

What's behind the ‘unprecedented’ Beijing Winter ...

Global sponsors have been mostly silent leading up to the Games, but a flurry of China activity is predicted. Here's a round-up of what we know so far.