Marketing PR News
Danny Rogers
1 day ago

Stella McCartney names new CMO

Peter Chipchase was chief communications and strategy officer at members club Soho House.

Stella McCartney names new CMO

Peter Chipchase, long-time communications lead at Soho House, has joined fashion house Stella McCartney as chief marketing officer.

Chipchase will take responsibility for comms, marketing, social media and visual teams at the label, which was set up by McCartney in 2001.

The business, which is known for its strong policy on ethics and sustainability, said Chipchase would report to chief executive Gabriele Maggio – based at its London headquarters – and work closely with McCartney, as well as the product and commercial teams.

Chipchase left Soho House in September, having spent seven years at the members club and lifestyle business, where he held the title chief communications and strategy officer.

His stint coincided with an aggressive expansion plan and a more rounded lifestyle offering across hospitality, travel, retail, workspace and digital – increasing Soho House's valuation from $250m to $2 billion before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

“We are thrilled to have Peter join Stella McCartney during this pivotal time both for our company and the industry,” Maggio said. “He brings a refreshing outsider’s perspective alongside a proven track record of global growth – empowering our marketing and communications teams with the disruptive direction needed to continue leading the sustainable luxury fashion conversation.”

Chipchase told Campaign sister title PRWeek: “Covid-19 has changed the way the fashion and luxury industry is looking at how it does things, so there is no better time to come in and help shape that future. Working with Stella, Gabriele and the team to help drive the next stage of growth was just too enticing to turn down.”

As a lifelong vegetarian, McCartney's brand never uses animal leather, fur, skins or feathers in products, setting a standard for the use of alternative materials.

The brand’s collections are currently available in more than 100 countries at wholesale and through 61 free-standing stores in Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Milan, New York, Paris, Shanghai and Tokyo, among other locations.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

1 How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia

2 Southeast Asia AOY winners revealed

Agency of the Year Awards 2020

3 Agency of the Year Awards 2020

Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

4 Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant

5 Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

6 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

7 For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Greater China

8 See the Greater China winners

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

9 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

10 Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

Related Articles

Mondelez CMO defends calling marketing strategy ‘humaning’
Marketing
Nov 16, 2020
Diana Bradley

Mondelez CMO defends calling marketing strategy ...

Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett to global role
News
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett ...

Agency models holding back digital transformation for brands, CMO survey warns
Marketing
3 days ago
Omar Oakes

Agency models holding back digital transformation ...

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO
Marketing
Oct 16, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

Just Published

Looking for a silver lining in a wipeout that was 2020
Advertising
10 hours ago
Ad Nut

Looking for a silver lining in a wipeout that was 2020

A new campaign by FRED & FARID Los Angeles for Oppo encourages us to look at the bright side of a calamitous year. Do we dare?

Pandemic an opportunity for local brands to shine online: Twitter survey
Marketing
11 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Pandemic an opportunity for local brands to shine ...

TOP OF THE CHARTS: As consumers demand more variety from brands online, homegrown labels can muscle into markets such as household cleaning and personal care.

Visa appoints Wieden + Kennedy, Publicis Groupe to global creative accounts
Advertising
12 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Visa appoints Wieden + Kennedy, Publicis Groupe to ...

Incumbents BBDO and Saatchi & Saatchi missed out on the US$200 million creative accounts.