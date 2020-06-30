Sir Martin Sorrell also takes a swipe at Ogilvy's newly-hired CEO Andy Main.
The S4 Capital chief remains bullish about a Q4 recovery.
Special edition of Edelman Trust Barometer found consumers want brands to act differently during crisis.
Lord Bell, a titan of PR, has died at the age of 77. PRWeek looks back at his career and analyses his impact on the modern communications industry.
LONDON - British Airways has handed its entire advertising and customer loyalty account to Bartle Bogle Hegarty.
Omnicom, the US marketing services behemoth, is set to announce its intended merger with the French ad giant Publicis Groupe at 9am French time on Sunday (28 July), confirming what would be the biggest advertising deal in history.
