Sorrell: Digital natives see PR as 'press releases and gin soaked lunches'
PR
Jun 30, 2020
Danny Rogers

Sir Martin Sorrell also takes a swipe at Ogilvy's newly-hired CEO Andy Main.

Sorrell: Spending through a recession is 'nonsense'
Advertising
Apr 2, 2020
Danny Rogers

The S4 Capital chief remains bullish about a Q4 recovery.

Consumers are putting brands on notice over coronavirus behaviour, study finds
Marketing
Apr 1, 2020
Danny Rogers

Special edition of Edelman Trust Barometer found consumers want brands to act differently during crisis.

Lord Bell obituary: PR pioneer helped shape modern comms
PR
Aug 27, 2019
Danny Rogers

Lord Bell, a titan of PR, has died at the age of 77. PRWeek looks back at his career and analyses his impact on the modern communications industry.

British Airways awards entire account to BBH
Advertising
Mar 19, 2014
Danny Rogers

LONDON - British Airways has handed its entire advertising and customer loyalty account to Bartle Bogle Hegarty.

Omnicom Publicis merger to be confirmed Sunday
Advertising
Jul 28, 2013
Danny Rogers

Omnicom, the US marketing services behemoth, is set to announce its intended merger with the French ad giant Publicis Groupe at 9am French time on Sunday (28 July), confirming what would be the biggest advertising deal in history.

