Staff
1 day ago

Spikes Asia Awards open for entries

This year sees the introduction of the Creative Strategy Spike, an Industry Craft Spike, and additional categories across the awards. Get all the details on key dates and download the entry kit now.

The Spikes Asia festival today opens entries for the Spikes Asia Awards, which follows the recent call for entries for the Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards. The winners for both awards will be announced in February 2021.

This year’s awards see the introduction of the Creative Strategy Spike. Designed to celebrate the idea behind the idea and the impact of strategic planning on brand success, entries into this new award will need to demonstrate exceptional interpretation of a business or brand challenge, innovative thinking and transformational problem solving.

Meanwhile, the Print & Outdoor Craft Spike will be replaced with the Industry Craft Spike, which will serve to celebrate the creative artistry, talent and skill required to deliver a beautifully executed piece of work that brings a creative idea to life.

To further reflect changes in the industry and market trends, a number of new categories have been added across the awards portfolio:

  • The Creative Effectiveness Spike has been expanded to include a new section of eight categories featuring ‘Culture & Context’
  • The ‘Culture & Context’ section has now been added to five Spikes: Creative Effectiveness; Digital; Outdoor; Print & Publishing; and Creative Strategy. The section has also been expanded this year to include work that responds to Market Disruption due to local / regional / global issues.
  • The Digital and Film Spikes will include a new category ‘New Realities & Voice Activation’

“The Spikes Awards are constantly updated with new award types and categories to stay relevant to the rapidly evolving industry landscape in Asia," said Atifa Silk, managing director of Spikes Asia and Haymarket Media Asia (the publisher of Campaign Asia-Pacific). "The newly added Creative Strategy Spike is a reflection of the increased emphasis on how strategic planning can elevate a creative idea. With two award programmes focused on creative communications and marketing effectiveness respectively, the Spikes Awards and Tangrams Awards are the perfect opportunity for entrants to benchmark both elements in their work at the same time.”

Key dates and information
(All times are Singapore time)

Spikes Asia Awards

  • Eligibility: 1 July 2019 to 31 January 2021
  • First late fee applies after: 10 December 2020 at 11.59 pm
  • Second late fee applies after: 7 January 2021 at 11.59 pm
  • Final entries deadline: 21 January 2021 at 11.59 pm
  • More information
  • Entry kit

Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards

  • Eligibility period: 1 March 2019 to 31 January 2021
  • Early bird deadline: 10 December 2020 at 11.59 pm
  • Final entries deadline: 7 January 2021 at 11.59 pm
  • More information
  • Entry kit
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

