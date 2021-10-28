Spikes Asia announces 2022 jury presidents

Spikes Asia has announced the 14 industry leaders set to judge Asia Pacific’s most prestigious creative communications awards. For the first time, the president pool has full male-female parity.

This year’s presidents come from across the region, including China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, India and The Philippines, as well as from a mix of disciplines.

“It’s an exciting time for Spikes Asia as we incorporate the Tangrams Awards to create the definitive benchmark for both creative excellence and marketing strategy and effectiveness across Asia-Pacific," said Philip Thomas, chairman of Spikes Asia. "This collection of outstanding talent is representative of the evolved Spikes Asia Awards and we are delighted to have them all onboard.”

The Jury Presidents will judge work in 24 awards categories, including three newly launched Spikes—Strategy & Effectiveness, Creative Data and Social & Influencer.

The 2022 Jury Presidents are announced as follows:

Brand Experience & Activation and Creative eCommerce Jury President:

Natalie Lam, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe, APAC, MEA

Creative Effectiveness Jury President:

Michaela Lyon, Integrated Client Lead, Dentsu, Hong Kong

Design and Industry Craft Jury President"

Paul Chan, Chief Creative Officer, Cheil Worldwide, Hong Kong

Direct and Outdoor Jury President:

David Guerrero, Creative Chair, BBDO Guerrero, The Philippines

Entertainment and Music Jury President:

Kazoo Sato, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Hakuhodo, Japan

Film, Print & Publishing and Radio & Audio Jury President:

Paul Nagy, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R AUNZ, Australia and New Zealand

Film Craft Jury President:

Sneha Iype, Partner, Executive Producer, Nirvana Films, India

Healthcare Jury President:

Wendy Chan, Chief Creative Officer, Edelman, China

Innovation and Creative Data Jury President:

Emad Tahtouh, Principal - Creative Technology, Deloitte, Australia

Media Jury President:

Kasper Aakerlund, Regional President, UM, APAC

Mobile and Digital Craft Jury President:

Jean Lin, Executive Officer, Dentsu Group Inc., China

PR Jury President:

Shouvik Prasanna Mukherjee, Chief Creative Officer, Asia Pacific, Golin, Asia Pacific

Social and Influencer Jury President:

Tea Uglow, IC, Creative Lab, Google, Australia

Strategy & Effectiveness Jury President:

Anupama Biswas, Senior Director, Analytics & Insight - APAC Lead, The Coca-Cola Company, Asia Pacific

The Spikes Asia Awards are now open for entries, with a final entry deadline of January 20.

The jury presidents and their juries will convene remotely to judge the work in February, with the winners of the Spikes Asia Awards announced on March 3.

‘Spikes Asia x Campaign Asia: The Experience’ is also set to return from 1-3 March 2022 and more information on the hybrid event will be released later in the year. Interested delegates are welcome to register their interest here.