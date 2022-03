Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners

Spikes Asia has announced the gold, silver and bronze winners in the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards, selected from 3,043 entries and 639 shortlisted pieces of work. In all 39 gold, 79 silver, 117 bronze and 11 Spikes have been announced.

Tomorrow (March 3) at 3 pm, the winners of the special awards will be revealed, and some of the gold winners listed below will see their awards elevated to Grand Prix status.

SPECIAL AWARDS

The winners of the special awards will be announced tomorrow (March 3) at 3 pm SG/HK.

GRAND PRIX AWARDS

The Grand Prix winners will be announced tomorrow (March 3) at 3 pm SG/HK.

ALL SPIKES WINNERS

The following tables show all of the 2022 gold, silver and bronze winners across the awards' 25 categories.

Notes: