Charlotte Rawlings
13 hours ago

Spark Foundry recruits EssenceMediacom’s Kate Anthony

Anthony will step into a new role for the agency.

Kate Anthony: will work closely with Spark Foundry CEO Pete Edwards
Spark Foundry has appointed Kate Anthony, global managing director creative futures at EssenceMediacom, as chief client and transformation officer.

This is a new role for the Publicis Media agency and Anthony's remit will be to grow client relationships as well as creating new product propositions to go alongside the traditional planning and buying offering.

Anthony will work closely with Pete Edwards, chief executive of Spark Foundry, and the wider executive team.

“Kate has an incredible track record of helping brands understand the role that media can play in helping to transform and grow their business, so it’s exciting to have her on board to inspire our clients and our people,” Edwards said.

“She joins us at a time of rapid growth and her skillset really complements the rest of our leadership line-up, which I couldn’t be more proud of.”

Anthony joined Mediacom in 2011 and was most recently head of creative systems EMEA, before WPP merged the business with Essence in January.

She has worked across various sectors including finance, FMCG, entertainment, tech, retail and luxury.

Anthony added: “Spark Foundry has had quite the transformation in the last few years, and I can’t wait to build on this alongside Pete and the rest of the team.”

 

