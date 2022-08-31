Digital News
Ben Bold
1 day ago

Snap poaches Google’s Ronan Harris as Claire Valoti takes on advisory role

New structure and planned cuts to headcount will save $500m in annualised costs.

Snap poaches Google’s Ronan Harris as Claire Valoti takes on advisory role

Snap has recruited Google's Ronan Harris to head up its EMEA operations, as part of a major global restructure that sees vice-president EMEA Claire Valoti take on an advisory role at the business.

As well as confirming reports that it is to cut 20% of its workforce as it faces increasing pressure on its ad revenues, the company has announced the hiring of Harris, who is managing director and vice-president of Google UK and Ireland, as president of EMEA, a new post within the organisation.

On joining in October, he will lead Snap in the EMEA region, "drive cross-functional efforts across our business, and oversee our go-to-market strategy in their operating regions", the company said.

Valoti, who joined Snap in 2015 from Facebook, will initially help Harris as he beds into his new role at the company. She is not leaving the business, Snap said, and will continue to act as an advisor on international matters to Jerry Hunter, Snap's senior vice-president, who has been made chief operating officer as part of the restructure.

This afternoon's announcement, details of which were shared with staff via a via memo from Evan Spiegel, Snap's chief executive, comes hours after speculation around Snap's restructure surfaced, including the news that senior ad execs Jeremi Gorman and Peter Naylor are departing to head up advertising at Netflix.

Snap said it was restructuring the business to focus on three strategic priorities: community growth, revenue growth and augmented reality. While its quarter-to-date revenue growth is around 8% year-on-year, the company aims to save $500m from cost cuts. This will affect product areas and teams including Snap-funded Originals, with a new focus on content created by partners and creators; Minis and Games; hardware; and Zenly.

Snap's new structure comprises two further regional chiefs in addition to Harris, a president of US and president of APAC, who will fall under the responsibility of Hunter.

Spiegel said: "Today we are restructuring our business to increase focus on our three strategic priorities: community growth, revenue growth, and augmented reality. As a result, we are sunsetting several projects, reducing the size of our team by approximately 20%, and announcing the promotion of Jerry Hunter to chief operating officer.

"Changes of this magnitude are always difficult, and we are focused on supporting our departing team members through this transition. We are deeply grateful for their many contributions to Snap."

Before becoming MD of Google UK and Ireland, Harris was vice-president of Google EMEA and head of Google's operations in Ireland. He joined the tech giant's EMEA headquarters in 2005.

Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

1 Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

2 Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

Mandy Wong becomes TBWA Singapore president as Ara Hampartsoumian departs

3 Mandy Wong is TBWA's new SG president

Section 377A is repealed: Does this mean more inclusive ads in Singapore?

4 Section 377A is repealed: Does this mean more inclusive ads in Singapore?

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

5 Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

Move and win roundup: Week of August 22, 2022

6 Move and win roundup: Week of August 22, 2022

Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

7 Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

How to lead the way through adaptation in APAC

8 How to lead the way through adaptation in APAC

PayPal launches global review of media planning and buying account

9 PayPal launches global review of media planning and buying account

Five areas to improve client-agency relationships

10 Five areas to improve client-agency relationships

Related Articles

Snap’s revenue slows as it deals with continued ad deceleration
Digital
Jul 26, 2022
Brandon Doerrer

Snap’s revenue slows as it deals with continued ad ...

Snap parts ways with senior ad execs following reports of 20% job cuts
Advertising
1 day ago
Ben Bold

Snap parts ways with senior ad execs following ...

Snap makes series of senior appointments in APAC
Digital
Jun 6, 2022
Staff Reporters

Snap makes series of senior appointments in APAC

Snap's APAC chief on AR's importance for brands’ commerce strategy
Advertising
May 30, 2022
Shawn Lim

Snap's APAC chief on AR's importance for brands’ ...

Just Published

Julia Wei returns to Edelman as CEO
Digital
3 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Julia Wei returns to Edelman as CEO

Campaign understands that Wei will return to Edelman, where she last held the position of director for head of consumer practice.

Redhill acquires VS Story to boost sustainability offering
PR
4 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Redhill acquires VS Story to boost sustainability ...

This is the Singapore-headquartered PR firm’s second acquisition, following the purchase of Hong Kong's Creative Consulting Group in early 2022.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Samir Singh, Unilever
Marketing
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Samir Singh, Unilever

Unilever’s first global marketer to be based in APAC has helped the brand navigate the pandemic and find fresh purpose coming out of it.