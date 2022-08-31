Snap poaches Google’s Ronan Harris as Claire Valoti takes on advisory role

Snap has recruited Google's Ronan Harris to head up its EMEA operations, as part of a major global restructure that sees vice-president EMEA Claire Valoti take on an advisory role at the business.

As well as confirming reports that it is to cut 20% of its workforce as it faces increasing pressure on its ad revenues, the company has announced the hiring of Harris, who is managing director and vice-president of Google UK and Ireland, as president of EMEA, a new post within the organisation.

On joining in October, he will lead Snap in the EMEA region, "drive cross-functional efforts across our business, and oversee our go-to-market strategy in their operating regions", the company said.

Valoti, who joined Snap in 2015 from Facebook, will initially help Harris as he beds into his new role at the company. She is not leaving the business, Snap said, and will continue to act as an advisor on international matters to Jerry Hunter, Snap's senior vice-president, who has been made chief operating officer as part of the restructure.

This afternoon's announcement, details of which were shared with staff via a via memo from Evan Spiegel, Snap's chief executive, comes hours after speculation around Snap's restructure surfaced, including the news that senior ad execs Jeremi Gorman and Peter Naylor are departing to head up advertising at Netflix.

Snap said it was restructuring the business to focus on three strategic priorities: community growth, revenue growth and augmented reality. While its quarter-to-date revenue growth is around 8% year-on-year, the company aims to save $500m from cost cuts. This will affect product areas and teams including Snap-funded Originals, with a new focus on content created by partners and creators; Minis and Games; hardware; and Zenly.

Snap's new structure comprises two further regional chiefs in addition to Harris, a president of US and president of APAC, who will fall under the responsibility of Hunter.

Spiegel said: "Today we are restructuring our business to increase focus on our three strategic priorities: community growth, revenue growth, and augmented reality. As a result, we are sunsetting several projects, reducing the size of our team by approximately 20%, and announcing the promotion of Jerry Hunter to chief operating officer.

"Changes of this magnitude are always difficult, and we are focused on supporting our departing team members through this transition. We are deeply grateful for their many contributions to Snap."

Before becoming MD of Google UK and Ireland, Harris was vice-president of Google EMEA and head of Google's operations in Ireland. He joined the tech giant's EMEA headquarters in 2005.