2 days ago

Snap poaches director of creative strategy from Meta

Valentina Culatti will join Snap's EMEA creative strategy and production team next month.

Valentina Culatti: will focus on helping clients use Snap's AR technology
Valentina Culatti, Meta’s director of creative strategy for northern Europe, has been appointed EMEA director of creative strategy at Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent company.

She will depart her post at Meta and begin at Snap next month, joining shortly after the company announced its first revenue loss and a suite of new ad solutions to help advertisers increase their outreach on the platform.

In her new role, Culatti will be responsible for leading Snap’s creative strategy and production team in EMEA, which helps brands use Snapchat’s creative formats to reach its global audience of 750 million users.

With a history of creating AR-based campaigns for leading brands, the team has previously partnered Nike, Dior, Lego, eBay and the UK government.

Culatti will report to Ronan Harris, president of EMEA at Snap. 

Harris said: “We are delighted to welcome Valentina to Snap. She has a proven track record of helping brands deliver technologically advanced, creative, award-winning campaigns."

Culatti’s role will also feature a distinct focus on helping brands use Snapchat’s augmented reality technology to further drive user engagement.

Harris added: “Augmented reality presents such a huge opportunity for brands to create immersive and shareable experiences that drive measurable results, and I can’t wait to see how [Culatti] helps more brands flex their creativity with our innovative formats and reach our highly engaged community.”

Prior to joining Meta, Culatti was managing director of multidisciplinary production company Unit9 from 2014 to 2018. During this stint, she led a team of 200 creatives, producers and digital technologists in four global locations, working across VR, digital, gaming, experiential and film.

Culatti is also a regular member of awards juries, including the Cannes Lions, ADC Awards, Eurobest and Webbies.

She is notable, too, for pioneering the first set of industry guidelines for interactive advertising development, as well as a standard for interactive production contracts. 

 

