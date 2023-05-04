Snap poaches director of creative strategy from Meta

Valentina Culatti, Meta’s director of creative strategy for northern Europe, has been appointed EMEA director of creative strategy at Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent company.

She will depart her post at Meta and begin at Snap next month, joining shortly after the company announced its first revenue loss and a suite of new ad solutions to help advertisers increase their outreach on the platform.

In her new role, Culatti will be responsible for leading Snap’s creative strategy and production team in EMEA, which helps brands use Snapchat’s creative formats to reach its global audience of 750 million users.