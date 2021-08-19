Singapore nature project Mandai retains TSLA as global creative partner

Mandai Park Holdings, which is overseeing the development of Singapore's Mandai nature district, has reappointed The Secret Little Agency (TSLA) as its global creative partner.

The agency was re-appointed following a competitive creative pitch which drew interest from around four to five agencies, a combination of network and independent, Campaign understands.

In its second term as creative agency of record, TSLA will continue to lead in creating both the master brand as well as all associated park brands for Singapore’s upcoming wildlife and nature precinct.

The brand design is overseen by TSLA’s global design practice, led by Hanyi Lee. As part of the Mother family, TSLA will tap design, strategic and creative support from Mother’s London and New York offices to drive the integrated communication rollout of the brand globally.

Singapore announced plans to turn the Mandai planning area into an eco-tourism hub in 2016, by adding two more wildlife parks, an eco-resort and nature trails. It currently houses four out of five planned parks: Singapore Zoo, The Night Safari, River Safari and Jurong Bird Park.

Eunice Tan, partner at TSLA, said: “There are very few briefs in the world which demand creativity to urgently champion biodiversity and wildlife conservation, so we are both honoured and incredibly excited to be able to continue this journey with Mandai.”