Marketing News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Singapore nature project Mandai retains TSLA as global creative partner

EXCLUSIVE: TSLA will create the master brand and all associated park brands for the wildlife and nature district, which has been undergoing a rejuvenation since 2016.

Singapore nature project Mandai retains TSLA as global creative partner

Mandai Park Holdings, which is overseeing the development of Singapore's Mandai nature district, has reappointed The Secret Little Agency (TSLA) as its global creative partner.

The agency was re-appointed following a competitive creative pitch which drew interest from around four to five agencies, a combination of network and independent, Campaign understands.

In its second term as creative agency of record, TSLA will continue to lead in creating both the master brand as well as all associated park brands for Singapore’s upcoming wildlife and nature precinct.

The brand design is overseen by TSLA’s global design practice, led by Hanyi Lee. As part of the Mother family, TSLA will tap design, strategic and creative support from Mother’s London and New York offices to drive the integrated communication rollout of the brand globally.

Singapore announced plans to turn the Mandai planning area into an eco-tourism hub in 2016, by adding two more wildlife parks, an eco-resort and nature trails. It currently houses four out of five planned parks: Singapore Zoo, The Night Safari, River Safari and Jurong Bird Park.

Eunice Tan, partner at TSLA, said: “There are very few briefs in the world which demand creativity to urgently champion biodiversity and wildlife conservation, so we are both honoured and incredibly excited to be able to continue this journey with Mandai.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

2 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

3 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

4 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

5 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

6 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

7 Spotify ties Nielsen demos to audience measurement on podcasts

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

8 A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

9 P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2020: Eunice Tan, The Secret Little Agency
Marketing
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Eunice Tan, The Secret Little ...

Grain chooses The Secret Little Agency
Advertising
May 15, 2019
Matthew Miller

Grain chooses The Secret Little Agency

PHD founder David Pattison joins adtech firm Octaive
Advertising
1 day ago
Arvind Hickman

PHD founder David Pattison joins adtech firm Octaive

David Droga becomes CEO and creative chairman of Accenture Interactive
Advertising
1 day ago
Shauna Lewis

David Droga becomes CEO and creative chairman of ...

Just Published

Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over with Omen
Marketing
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over ...

CMO Siew Ting Foo explains how HP is working to lure console gamers to the PC platform and build legitimacy for its Omen brand across APAC.

iQiyi's ad about ads is better than you might expect
Advertising
1 day ago
Ad Nut

iQiyi's ad about ads is better than you might expect

Mainland video site iQiyi and F5 Shanghai prove B2B doesn't have to be dull, with a family comedy that explains the video platform's advertising offerings.

IM3 Ooredoo brought out big guns of pop for Independence Day
Advertising
1 day ago
Ad Nut

IM3 Ooredoo brought out big guns of pop for ...

Iwan Fals and three younger Indonesian musicians united for a video about unity (plus some plugs for the telco's service).

What’s in a name? A look at brand names that say little about the business
Marketing
1 day ago
Eularie Saldanha

What’s in a name? A look at brand names that say ...

Advertising and marketing industry veterans in India reveal the fun stories behind their company names.