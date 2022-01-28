Simplified expands in Asia, plans to hire 80 new creatives

Simplified—a new platform for marketers, freelancers, and businesses to create content—is rapidly expanding in Asia and North America as it launches four design studios supported by 80 new creatives.

The new positions will include roles in design and illustration for the company’s library of templates and graphics.

Following a recent launch in India, the company is slated to open studios in Vietnam, Philippines and Thailand in the near future. This expansion can be linked to the company’s US$10.7 million in seed funding acquired late last year.

Simplified is described as an AI-driven design platform that helps feed the demand for speedy, culturally relevant content creation from agencies and marketers. Pre-Covid, content creation might often be siloed and disconnected, but this tool aims to allow teams to create, scale and collaborate easily on content, especially for social media, the company asserts.

Simplified says that content creation should be made easier, cheaper and more efficient using collaborative tools… and to “free up marketing assistants from arduous tasks".

CEO and co-founder of Simplified, KD Deshpande, said: “We have entered a new age of marketing and in order to meet growing demand, we believe AI and machine learning are the way forward for content creation, particularly for SMEs who have faced unprecedented challenges over the past two years.”