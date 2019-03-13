automation
A marketer roadmap to the future of customer engagement in 2021
In an era when customers are expecting brand communications to be convenient, seamless and empathetic, marketers need to step up their digital transformation game.
Impact announces APAC expansion
Company offering partnership automation appoints a new China lead and reveals plans to grow into Japan and beyond.
JCDecaux Transport rolls out automated DOOH planning tool in Hong Kong
Company says enhanced platform yields some surprises that defy conventional wisdom about where to advertise in Hong Kong's MTR system.
Ecommerce agency predicts 'automated and service-driven' future
A future where machines make purchasing decisions on behalf of consumers is increasingly possible, according to a trend report by WPP's ecommerce specialist agency Salmon.
3 things automation can and cannot do to reshape PR
How far can companies like SumoStory go to bring technological efficiency to the practice?
Why Coca-Cola Japan joined hands with a British tech startup
The brand speaks for the first time about an initiative that can be seen as a model for more effective research and collaboration between established companies and startups.
