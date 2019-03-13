automation

Impact announces APAC expansion
Mar 13, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Impact announces APAC expansion

Company offering partnership automation appoints a new China lead and reveals plans to grow into Japan and beyond.

JCDecaux Transport rolls out automated DOOH planning tool in Hong Kong
Aug 7, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

JCDecaux Transport rolls out automated DOOH planning tool in Hong Kong

Company says enhanced platform yields some surprises that defy conventional wisdom about where to advertise in Hong Kong's MTR system.

Ecommerce agency predicts 'automated and service-driven' future
Mar 7, 2018
Emily Tan

Ecommerce agency predicts 'automated and service-driven' future

A future where machines make purchasing decisions on behalf of consumers is increasingly possible, according to a trend report by WPP's ecommerce specialist agency Salmon.

3 things automation can and cannot do to reshape PR
Sep 26, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

3 things automation can and cannot do to reshape PR

How far can companies like SumoStory go to bring technological efficiency to the practice?

Why Coca-Cola Japan joined hands with a British tech startup
Sep 1, 2017
David Blecken

Why Coca-Cola Japan joined hands with a British tech startup

The brand speaks for the first time about an initiative that can be seen as a model for more effective research and collaboration between established companies and startups.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

1 Pepsi signs K-pop queens Blackpink as APAC brand ambassadors

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

2 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

3 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

4 Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

5 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

6 Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

7 M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

The year ahead for adtech: identity, efficiency and OTT

8 2021 predictions for adtech

Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

9 Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

10 S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China