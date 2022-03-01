News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Shuttlerock to offer its services for free to NGOs

As part of its commitment to the Pledge 1% movement, the production house will offer digital creative and marketing knowledge at no cost.

As part of its commitment to the Pledge 1% movement, where companies donate 1% of their time, product, profit and/or equity in an effort to support and accelerate the progress of mission-driven businesses, creative digital production house Shuttlerock will offer its services for free to non governmental organisations (NGOs). The firm's ‘Creative For Good’ initiative will provide NGOs with digital creative and marketing knowledge to aid their online fundraising, volunteer recruitment and awareness efforts. 

"Creative For Good’ is the first step in our long-term commitment to driving positive change," Jonny Hendriksen, CEO and founder of Shuttlerock says. " We deliver impactful video creative to the world’s biggest brands every day. It’s time we extend that success to those who are focused on making the world a better place: to those promoting equality, tackling climate change, enhancing sustainability and improving our communities.”

According to the terms of this programme, Shuttlerock will donate donating 1% of its product and 1% of its time as part of the program’s dual offering: the Creative Accelerator arm, which offers three months of free access to Shuttlerock’s CaaS (Creative As A Service) cloud solution. NGOs can brief and order video creative as well as have access to tutorials and other educational content. 

Kate Burn, social Impact lead at Shuttlerock, adds that the goal of this initiative is to give NGOs digital marketing skills to help them strengthen their organisations in the long run. "We hope that by working together, we can broaden our collective impact and see massive strides forward from those who are changing the world,” says Burn.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

