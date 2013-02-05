ngos
Shuttlerock to offer its services for free to NGOs
As part of its commitment to the Pledge 1% movement, the production house will offer digital creative and marketing knowledge at no cost.
Trust crisis continues, but differences across Asia can be instructive for brands: Edelman
ASIA-PACIFIC - The Trust Barometer, Edelman's annual study of trust among consumers, shows that while a general leadership crisis continues among corporations and governments, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have become the most trusted institutions in Asia.
Asia-Pacific leads trust in institutions globally : Edelman
HONG KONG – In the latest findings of the 2011 Edelman Trust Barometer, trust in business, government and media institutions, as well as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) remains stable compared to the previous year. Trust in these institutions is higher overall in the Asia-Pacific region compared to their Western counterparts.
