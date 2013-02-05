ngos

Shuttlerock to offer its services for free to NGOs
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

As part of its commitment to the Pledge 1% movement, the production house will offer digital creative and marketing knowledge at no cost.

Trust crisis continues, but differences across Asia can be instructive for brands: Edelman
Feb 5, 2013
Matthew Miller

Trust crisis continues, but differences across Asia can be instructive for brands: Edelman

ASIA-PACIFIC - The Trust Barometer, Edelman's annual study of trust among consumers, shows that while a general leadership crisis continues among corporations and governments, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have become the most trusted institutions in Asia.

Asia-Pacific leads trust in institutions globally : Edelman
Feb 16, 2011
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific leads trust in institutions globally : Edelman

HONG KONG – In the latest findings of the 2011 Edelman Trust Barometer, trust in business, government and media institutions, as well as non-governmental organisations (NGOs) remains stable compared to the previous year. Trust in these institutions is higher overall in the Asia-Pacific region compared to their Western counterparts.

