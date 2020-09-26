See the full winners results from the APAC Effies

The 2020 APAC Effies were held during two virtual award shows on September 24 and 25.
This year’s Awards saw 122 finalists from 12 territories contending for top honours, with a total of 81 Effies presented, comprising 1 Grand Effie, 18 Golds, 25 Silvers and 37 Bronzes.
The Grand Effie, or Best-in-Show, was clinched by BMF Sydney and ALDI Australia for their entry, Loyalty Pointless Points, showing how ALDI’s Good Different brand platform allows points-loving Australians to buy more for less without the need for loyalty schemes.
Ogilvy was crowned Agency Network of the Year with 14 wins, comprising 3 Golds, 3 Silvers and 8 Bronzes.
Geographically, New Zealand emerged as the overall winner taking home 20 Effies, followed by Australia with 13, India with 12, Japan with 9, and China with 8.