Ogilvy and Leo Burnett stand out at APAC Effies 2023

The Four Seasons Hotel in Singapore played host to the glittering 2023 APAC Effie Awards Gala last Friday evening, where distinguished marketing professionals from across the region converged to honour industry excellence.

Celebrating a decade of APAC Effies with the chief operating officer Allison Knapp Womack in attendance, a total of 71 Effie awards were distributed, including one Grand Effie, 18 gold, 28 silver, and 24 bronze.

Australia led the way in country tally with 16 Effies, with New Zealand and India closely following suit with 15 and eight Effies respectively.

“The 2023 APAC Effie Awards are a testament to the transformative synergy of marketing efficacy, creativity, and innovation,” said Kainaz Gazder, the 2023 awards chairperson and chief marketing officer at Proctor & Gamble.

“The ongoing evolution in the marketing realm and the inspirational steadfastness to consumer service excellence displayed at the awards. I have admiration and humility for this year’s recipients who have strategically leveraged change to delineate the future trajectory of marketing.”

Ogilvy sustained its supremacy by securing the Agency Network of the Year title for a fifth consecutive year. The agency bagged a total of four golds, 13 silvers, and seven bronzes.

CHEP Melbourne received the distinguished Grand Effie for their campaign with the Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation, termed ‘Curing Homesickness’.

Achieving an illustrious double victory, Special New Zealand secured both Agency of the Year and Independent Agency of the Year awards for the second time.

Coming in second was Leo Burnett India, which bagged five Gold Effies for its work with P&G. The CPG giant’s brand Whisper emerged as the Brand of the Year with three Gold Effies, courtesy of its campaign, 'Changing Education to Keep Girls in School'.

Another Leo Burnett client, Mondelēz, retained the Marketer of the Year title for its brands’ Cadbury and Oreo campaigns.

See the full list of 2023 winners here.