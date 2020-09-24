The APAC Effies held the first of two virtual award shows for its 2020 awards Thursday afternoon, announcing the winners in its Products & Services, Multi-Market Products & Services, and Positive Change categories. The awards conclude this afternoon at 4 pm, with registration opening at 3:30.
See all the winners from the first night of the APAC Effies
Leo Group, The Brand Agency, BBDO Japan, BC&F, Stanley St, Ogilvy Hong Kong, Ogilvy Sydney, BMF and GIGIL won gold Effies at the first of two virtual awards shows Thursday afternoon.
Most Read
Just Published
Campaign Crash Course: Leadership lessons for ...
How do leaders create effective teams? Dentsu Aegis Network Greater North chief Cheuk Chiang explains how to foster better talent by applying leadership principles, tips and learnings from past mistakes. Watch his video and test your knowledge with a quiz.
The most beautiful pizzas you will ever see
INSPIRATION STATION: How a pizzeria in Vietnam teamed up with boutique agency Ki Saigon to create beautifully inspiring (and edible) tributes to world peace.
Lenovo eschews high-voltage celeb endorsements for ...
Consumer electronics brand embraces functionality over bells and whistles as it seeks to stand out in competitive market in a campaign by SuperHeroes.
How remote pitching is showing up the agency showmen
With the pandemic stalling the traditional pitch process and the rise of the remote or virtual pitch, what is known is showmanship is no longer winning the day.