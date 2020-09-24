Advertising News
See all the winners from the first night of the APAC Effies

Leo Group, The Brand Agency, BBDO Japan, BC&F, Stanley St, Ogilvy Hong Kong, Ogilvy Sydney, BMF and GIGIL won gold Effies at the first of two virtual awards shows Thursday afternoon.

The APAC Effies held the first of two virtual award shows for its 2020 awards Thursday afternoon, announcing the winners in its Products & Services, Multi-Market Products & Services, and Positive Change categories. The awards conclude this afternoon at 4 pm, with registration opening at 3:30.

See a list of all the winners so far (PDF file).

