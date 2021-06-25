News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

The shortlist includes 123 entries from 14 markets across Asia. The awards ceremony takes place in September.

See the 2021 APAC Effie finalist list

Effie Asia Pacific announced that it has concluded the final round of judging, and 123 entries from 14 markets across Asia will compete for the awards, due to be presented in September.

The final round of judging was led by the awards chairman, Ashish Bhasin of Dentsu International, and the eight heads of jury: Alex Lubar of McCann Worldgroup, Annette Male of Wunderman Thompson, Christina Lu of AliExpress, Erica Kerner of ONE Championship, Michelle Hutton of Edelman, Shubhranshu Singh of Royal Enfield, Sindhuja Rai of Mondelez International and Takashi Takeda of DoubleVerify.

Australia leads the shortlist with 34 finalists, followed by New Zealand with 26 and India with 16. 

See the shortlist (PDF)

Campaign Asia-Pacific
