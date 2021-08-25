Ruder Finn launches engagement consultancy in India

Ruder Finn India has launched RF Thunder, a communication consultancy that will offer strategic counsel and executional capabilities in the areas of reputation management, government affairs and public policy, crisis and issues management, digital and social media, and marketing and brand consulting. It will also aim to "integrate digital, design, and advocacy services to help shape perceptions and influence public opinion".

Suvir Paul will lead RF Thunder as executive vice president, to lead RF Thunder in India. Paul was previously partner at reputation consultancy Astrum, and prior to that held senior roles at Edelman and Genesis Burson Marstellar.

In his new role, he will be partnered by Proteek Dey as head of digital who will be responsible for creating a digital hub that will integrate traditional PR with digital marketing and technology development across earned, owned, shared, and paid platforms.

Ruder Finn India's managing director Atul Sharma said: "With data science and public opinion research informing all aspects of ideation, RF Thunder will broaden our existing offerings and acquisition of newer clients, by focusing on 'what's next' in communication and engagement."