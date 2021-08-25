PR News
Staff Reporters
3 hours ago

Ruder Finn launches engagement consultancy in India

The new outfit will focus on delivering digital, design, and advocacy services in a ‘post-digital’ world.

Suvir Paul
Suvir Paul

Ruder Finn India has launched RF Thunder, a communication consultancy that will offer strategic counsel and executional capabilities in the areas of reputation management, government affairs and public policy, crisis and issues management, digital and social media, and marketing and brand consulting. It will also aim to "integrate digital, design, and advocacy services to help shape perceptions and influence public opinion".

Suvir Paul will lead RF Thunder as executive vice president, to lead RF Thunder in India. Paul was previously partner at reputation consultancy Astrum, and prior to that held senior roles at Edelman and Genesis Burson Marstellar.

In his new role, he will be partnered by Proteek Dey as head of digital who will be responsible for creating a digital hub that will integrate traditional PR with digital marketing and technology development across earned, owned, shared, and paid platforms.

Ruder Finn India's managing director Atul Sharma said: "With data science and public opinion research informing all aspects of ideation, RF Thunder will broaden our existing offerings and acquisition of newer clients, by focusing on 'what's next' in communication and engagement."

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

2 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

3 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

4 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

5 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

6 A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

7 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

8 P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

9 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

RF Thunder announces China promotions
PR
Dec 22, 2016
Faaez Samadi

RF Thunder announces China promotions

India’s strongest local brands: Ola tops the list
Marketing
Aug 2, 2021
Raahil Chopra

India’s strongest local brands: Ola tops the list

Is India’s luxury surge mirroring China’s?
Marketing
Jun 30, 2021
Adina-Laura Achim

Is India’s luxury surge mirroring China’s?

Unspent travel funds drive changes in India's top 100 brands
Country Rankings
Aug 2, 2021
Raahil Chopra

Unspent travel funds drive changes in India's top ...

Just Published

Why Peloton went all-in on its community for the Olympics
Marketing
3 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Why Peloton went all-in on its community for the ...

The brand worked with Adam&EveDDB NY to celebrate the Peloton community.

Unilever's Sure launches emotive global campaign to challenge stereotypes
Advertising
3 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Unilever's Sure launches emotive global campaign to ...

The ad includes people who have faced judgment for defying society’s idea of an athlete.

Gautam Mehra to exit Dentsu International
Advertising
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Gautam Mehra to exit Dentsu International

He was APAC chief data and product officer.

Insurance CMOs seek to erase segment's rep for middling creative
Advertising
16 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Insurance CMOs seek to erase segment's rep for ...

CMOs and agency leaders agree the insurance industry isn't known for electrifying creative work. What needs to happen to change that?