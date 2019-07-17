consultancy

Capgemini Invent rolls out Frog Design across APAC
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

Capgemini Invent rolls out Frog Design across APAC

Rapid scaling of the consulting giant’s brand experience arm signals its ambition to compete with the likes of Accenture Interactive in the region.

Havas is first holding company to launch major cannabis consultancy
Jul 17, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Havas is first holding company to launch major cannabis consultancy

The multi-office US-based venture, dubbed Havas ECS, will serve the use-specific needs of pharmaceutical, health, wellness and brand communities.

‘Consultancies tend to complicate rather than simplify things’: BBH global CEO
Jan 22, 2019
Faaez Samadi

‘Consultancies tend to complicate rather than simplify things’: BBH global CEO

Neil Munn certainly respects the newest players on adland’s block, but does he fear them? Steady on.

The rise of creative consultancies (and how agencies can also be heroes)
Dec 19, 2018
Oliver Spalding

The rise of creative consultancies (and how agencies can also be heroes)

Oliver Spalding at Digitas argues why agencies need to think bigger, lest they become a legacy system that needs removing.

And now for some brutal honesty about ‘digital transformation’
Nov 19, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

And now for some brutal honesty about ‘digital transformation’

Money and lives are being wasted on weak, ineffective plans dressed in jargon by insecure stakeholders, says one honest veteran who is tired of hearing platitudes.

One-word answers with Accenture Interactive's Brian Whipple
Jul 16, 2018
Lindsay Stein

One-word answers with Accenture Interactive's Brian Whipple

The global CEO explains how Accenture Interactive differs from other digital agencies.

