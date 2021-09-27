Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

'Righteous burger dude' smites the unsustainable in cartoon campaign

Aussie burger chain Grill'd and The Monkeys create a hero for our times in a new campaign that takes aim at rival restaurants.

'Righteous burger dude' smites the unsustainable in cartoon campaign

Aussie burger chain Grill'd has launched its first major brand campaign, which harkens back to 1970s-style cartoons with a series of tales involving a hamburger-shaped hero. But this being 2021, the central character takes on the unsustainable practices of rival restaurants.

The campaign, by Accenture Interactive's The Monkeys, launched Saturday during the AFL Grand Final and includes broadcast TV, BVOD, radio, online, and social.

The ads refer to the protagonist as a "righteous burger guy". In the three videos shown here, he takes on an oddly familiar clown who tempts kids with plastic toys, a pilot dumping pesticides on crops, and an evil industrialist who injects cows with growth hormones.

Needless to say, all the villains get their just desserts in the end, especially the evil industrialist.

It's interesting to note that just last week, McDonald's announced it would be phasing out plastic toys from its Happy Meals, replacing them with toys made from corn and other less damaging materials.

Ad Nut appreciates the look of the films, which is at once faithful to the old Saturday-morning fare the campaign is meant to allude to, but also more effective—on a storytelling level—than those clunky old shows ever were. The music—lyrics and the vocal performances—is especially great.  

Ad Nut will leave it to experts to judge whether Grill'd is on solid ground touting its environmental goodness. But the company says that in the past 12 months, it has recycled over 660,000 litres of cooking oil to create biodiesel, uses packaging made from cardboard and paper sourced from sustainable forests; and has converted 62 of its 150 restaurants to green power so far.

CREDITS

Client: Grill’d
Founder and Managing Director: Simon Crowe
CEO: Adam Stapleton
Marketing Director: Kerrie Wade
Head of Brand: Grace Eadie

Agency: The Monkeys, part of Accenture Interactive
Chief Executive Officer, Melbourne: Paul McMillan
Chief Creative Officer, Melbourne: Ant Keogh
Creative Director: Hugh Gurney
Creative Director: Joe Sibley
Group Account Director: Sophie Gosper
Account Director: Tom Patterson
Account Manager: Isaac Montebello
Chief Strategy Officer, Melbourne: Mike Derepas
Head of Production: Romanca Mundrea
Senior Producer: Jo Alach
Senior Craft Designer: Raph Tamkalis
Senior Designer: Chris Thompson

Media: PMG
Founder & Planning Director: Dianne Richardson
Account Director: Sam Waldren

Production Company: Unlisted
Executive Producer: Katie Mackin
Producer: Su Mei Chia

Animation: WIZZ
Director: Gary Levesque
Producer: Claire Madigan

Songwriter: Hugh Sibley
Music Production: Electric Dreams
Shred-lord: Tom Rouch
Music EP: Leyla Varela

Sound Design: Squeak E. Clean Studios
Head Sound Designer: Paul Le Couteur
EP: Ceri Davis

Photography: Adrian Lander

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela

1 Sex harassment 'rampant' in Philippines ad industry: Gabriela

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

2 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

3 Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

4 Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

5 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

6 Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

7 NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

10 40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

Related Articles

Telstra explains why it does what it does: Because Australia
Advertising
Jul 12, 2021
Ad Nut

Telstra explains why it does what it does: Because ...

The Monkeys launches in New Zealand with former DDB leader Justin Mowday as CEO
Advertising
May 24, 2021
Staff Reporters

The Monkeys launches in New Zealand with former DDB ...

Sneaking out for a midnight tryst with a sexy German (automobile)
Advertising
Aug 13, 2020
Ad Nut

Sneaking out for a midnight tryst with a sexy ...

Lamb chops down imagined walls in Meat & Livestock Australia ad
Advertising
Jan 11, 2021
Ad Nut

Lamb chops down imagined walls in Meat & Livestock ...

Just Published

Google adtech dominance exposed; Australia watchdog plots regulatory crackdown
Advertising
3 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Google adtech dominance exposed; Australia watchdog ...

The ACCC's comprehensive inquiry into adtech has exposed an industry laden with anti-competitive practices, transparency problems and pricing issues—and calls for the power to develop "new regulatory solutions".

Why associate Skittles with pimples?
Advertising
4 hours ago
Ad Nut

Why associate Skittles with pimples?

Our pal Ad Nut was all excited to try the gummy version of Skittles—until Ad Nut watched this weird campaign from China. Now Ad Nut feels a bit queasy.

Physical space is now more important for brands—not less
Marketing
4 hours ago
Sung Min Bae

Physical space is now more important for brands—not ...

Even with the digital revolution, brands that invest in physical experience will triumph in a post-Covid world, according to Superunion Hong Kong's strategy director.

GroupM ties with Twitch in APAC to bolster gaming expertise
Advertising
7 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

GroupM ties with Twitch in APAC to bolster gaming ...

Agency network says it is the first to partner with Twitch in the region.