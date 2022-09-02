PR News
Nikita Mishra
1 day ago

Redhill acquires VS Story to boost sustainability offering

This is the Singapore-headquartered PR firm’s second acquisition, following the purchase of Hong Kong's Creative Consulting Group in early 2022.

L-R: Jacob Puthenparambil & Jacqui Hocking

Redhill has strengthened its sustainability content capabilities with the acquisition of Singapore-based video production company VS Story.

Founded in 2016, VS Story, a B Corp-certified video, podcast and media production firm focuses on telling purpose-driven narratives and sustainability solutions. With over 300 projects on social and environmental issues, the firm boasts a robust clientele with names such as Essilor Luxottica, Danone, ABC Impact, Circulate Capital, PayPal, MAS Holdings, Winnow Solutions, and LinkedIn.

"Redhill puts sustainability at the core of our business strategy, and we are delighted to have VS Story join our team," said Redhill CEO Jacob Puthenparambil. "The company has an outstanding track record of producing sustainability-led visionary impactful initiatives. I am confident that together we’re in a stronger position to help our clients develop creative communications strategies that deliver on their commitments to their stakeholders."

The deal will boost Redhill’s filming, photography, and post-production capabilities and help its client base sell to the growing number of environmentally conscious consumers. VS Story is helmed by CEO Jacqui Hocking. "We are incredibly excited to work closely with Redhill to realise our joint passion for creating genuine systemic impact," she said. "Through our collaboration, we reaffirm our commitment towards making Singapore a global center for the circular economy, AgriTech, and sustainable finance."

The acquisition comes at the back recent appointment of Marta Bigio as Redhill's senior director of sustainability. It also marks the agency’s second acquisition, following the purchase of Hong Kong's Creative Consulting Group in early 2022.

Source:
PRWeek

