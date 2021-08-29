PR News
Reckitt and UN Women partner to promote gender diversity, equality and inclusion in India

To roll out programmes that focus on creating employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for women in the health, hygiene and sanitation sectors

Reckitt's Gaurav Jain (left) and Susan Ferguson from UN Women
Reckitt has partnered with UN Women to create economic opportunities for women in the health, hygiene and sanitation sectors.
 
The aim of this partnership is to promote gender equality, diversity and inclusion. 
 
A memorandum of understanding was signed by Susan Ferguson, country representative, UN Women India, and Gaurav Jain, senior vice president, South Asia, Reckitt.
 
Jain said, “Women are the real catalysts of change. We must act as an enabler and catalyst to mentor them and create a more balanced environment. We at Reckitt are happy to further strengthen our efforts in this direction with UN Women on this one-of-a-kind partnership to support women in our society to become resilient. This partnership aims to equip women with life skills like decision-making, and entrepreneurial opportunities in health, hygiene and sanitation sectors. Together, with UN women, we share the common goal of addressing the educational imbalance, gender inequality, and hygiene for all."
 
Ferguson added, “UN Women and Reckitt are committed to improving women’s access to better health and hygiene and decent jobs for women, which is an urgent need in India. Women and girls have been badly affected by Covid-19, so helping the most marginalised find decent jobs in sanitation and hygiene services is an important step towards improving women’s lives.”
 
UN Women and Reckitt India are also co-creating a programme targetting communities where women and girls in India have been severely impacted by poverty and discrimination due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Through Reckitt’s Dettol Banega Swasth India and Harpic Mission Paani, the programme will focus on creating employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for women in the health, hygiene and sanitation sectors.
