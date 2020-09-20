R/GA appoints new global CCO and CXO

Interpublic Group agency R/GA announced two more executive leadership changes. Tiffany Rolfe, who was the agency’s EVP and U.S. chief creative officer, has been elevated to global chief creative officer. Ben Williams, previously executive creative director of the New York office, will become global chief experience officer.

Rolfe joined R/GA in 2018 after almost seven years at creative agency Co:Collective, and most recently worked on campaigns for Verizon and Reddit.

“It’s more important than ever that brands lean into their purpose and iteratively respond to culture,” she said in a statement. “I look forward to working with our teams around the world to create marketing as brand experience that invites participation. Today, customers aren’t spectators.”

Williams has been with R/GA for almost nine years in various creative director roles, and has worked closely with Nike on initiatives including integrations with the Apple Watch and voice-activated brand launches.

“I am excited to lead our experience practice into a new era with an extraordinary team of designers and creatives,” he said in a statement. “Change is nothing new to me, I seek it and embrace it, which is why R/GA has been a ‘home’ for me, it’s built for change.”

The promotions of Rolfe and Williams come amid a leadership exodus at R/GA in New York.

The new appointments come after R/GA vice chairman and global chief strategy officer Barry Wacksman left the agency last week to start a new firm with R/GA global chief innovation officer Saneel Radia and New York VP and ECD Mike Rigby.

New York VP and head of strategy Rachel Mercer was departing the agency, AdAge also reported last week, and global head of operations and business transformation Colby Dennison and VP of business transformation Philip Racken “may not be far behind.” It’s unclear if they are joining Wacksman’s new venture.

R/GA’s leadership shakeup comes after legendary founder and CEO Bob Greenberg stepped down in 2018.

correction: this story has been updated to reflect that Tiffany Rolfe will be global chief creative officer, not global chief strategy officer.