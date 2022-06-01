Marketing News
James Kesner
21 hours ago

Q1 2022 busiest quarter for M&A since the start of the pandemic

April sees surge in private equity-backed deals, Havas, Stagwell and Horizon among the high-profile buyers.

Q1 2022 busiest quarter for M&A since the start of the pandemic

As the year progresses, there continues to be uncertainty impacting financial markets driven by global events.

While there is a contraction in risk appetite from the venture capital community, private equity ambition alongside strategic M&A activity remains strong – quality assets with strong capability and growth in the marketing services vertical continue to attract high levels of interest.

Once again, April has been a busy month with 72 deals tracked in the space including a number of high-profile buyers. Overall, Q1 2022 was the busiest quarter for M&A since the start of the pandemic, with 206 deals in total, and this level of activity is reflected in April numbers.

Of the 72 transactions recorded in April, 48 were strategic M&A deals, four related to direct private equity investment and notably 20 were actioned by private equity-backed strategics (15 in March 2022).

In April, in line with ongoing trends, North America was again the most active region with 35 targets acquired. There were 11 deals recorded relating to UK assets and 16 deals tracked in western Europe.

 

Deals of note in the month included:

  • Havas acquired independent data and performance agency Search Laboratory. 
  • PR group Huntsworth, backed by CD&R, acquired independent UK agency Cirkle, which will retain its brand within the group. 
  • US challenger network Stagwell acquired Polish ecommerce and content group Brand New Galaxy.
  • Carlyle-backed technology and marketing services group Dept acquired scaled US digital growth marketing agency 3Q Digital.
  • Horizon-backed B2B marketing group The Marketing Practice continued its run of deals over the past year with the acquisition of US account-based experience specialist Campaign Stars. 
Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

1 Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt or expense

2 Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

3 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

Into the Metaverse: WPP & Meta bring together industry leaders to navigate a journey into a new world

4 Into the Metaverse: WPP & Meta bring together industry leaders to navigate a journey into a new world

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

5 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

'People want to do more than shop online': Shopee's head of marketing

6 'People want to do more than shop online': Shopee's head of marketing

Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies

7 Heineken sends RFI to creative agencies

Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Winners revealed

8 Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Winners revealed

Should all brands rush to enter the metaverse?

9 Should all brands rush to enter the metaverse?

‘Into the Chinaverse’: Looking ahead at China’s metaverse roadmap

10 ‘Into the Chinaverse’: Looking ahead at China’s metaverse roadmap

Related Articles

IPG posts nearly 10% growth in Q1, updates 2022 forecast
Advertising
Apr 28, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

IPG posts nearly 10% growth in Q1, updates 2022 ...

After a challenging 2020, M&A action sprung back to life in 2021
Analysis
Dec 20, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

After a challenging 2020, M&A action sprung back to ...

WPP upgrades forecast after GroupM and PR fuel Q1 growth
News
Apr 27, 2022
Gideon Spanier

WPP upgrades forecast after GroupM and PR fuel Q1 ...

YouTube’s ad revenue growth rate decelerates substantially in Q1
News
Apr 27, 2022
Jessica Heygate

YouTube’s ad revenue growth rate decelerates ...

Just Published

Creative Minds: Fabiola Renetta says period talk should be normalised in Indonesia
Advertising
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Fabiola Renetta says period talk ...

The creative director at TBWA Indonesia on her favourite period-related campaign and finding solace in feeding stray cats.

Who can resist babies dressed up in power suits?
Advertising
6 hours ago
Ad Nut

Who can resist babies dressed up in power suits?

For Kiwi telco company 2degrees, TBWA uses an adorable set of influencers to promote baby bonuses.

Are virtual goods an untapped commerce opportunity for brands?
Digital
7 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Are virtual goods an untapped commerce opportunity ...

With spend on virtual goods outpacing mainstream industries, we explore why they could well be an under-explored avenue for brands.

The lasting impact of Shanghai's lockdown
Digital
8 hours ago
Pete Lin

The lasting impact of Shanghai's lockdown

The North Asia CEO of We Are Social gives a firsthand account of life under lockdown, the role of social media, and the lasting impact in Shanghai and beyond.