Advertising News
Shawn Lim
1 day ago

Publicis taps Google's Dave Bowman as new ANZ CCO

Speculation that Publicis was close to hiring Dave Bowman from Google first emerged last year and can now be confirmed by Campaign.

Publicis Groupe has secured Dave Bowman from Google to become its new chief creative officer in Australia and New Zealand, Campaign Asia-Pacific can confirm.

The agency holding company initially denied in September 2022 it was looking to hire Bowman after sources told Campaign that a move was imminent.

Bowman served as the head of creative in APAC for Google and led their partner innovation team for a total of five years. The partner innovation team was responsible for making Google technology more accessible, useful, and exciting for users in the Asia-Pacific region.

Before Google, Bowman spent time at Special Group, TBWA, and Saatchi & Saatchi. He will start at Publicis Groupe on 29 May.

In a statement, Bowman said he is looking forward to partnering with Michael Rebelo, CEO of Publicis ANZ and the team to make a ‘real impact’ across the Groupe in ANZ.

“I have loved my time at Google and have learnt a lot. But, at the same time, I've also found myself itching to get back into an environment with creativity at its core; where there's an opportunity to bring ideas, data, media, technology and storytelling together in ways the world hasn't seen before. I can't wait to get started,” said Bowman.

Natalie Lam, the chief creative officer for APAC and Middle East & Africa at Publicis Groupe, expressed her excitement about working with Bowman, whom she said brings an integrated experience from both the agency and brand worlds.

“Dave is the perfect modern creative leader who possesses a true understanding of what brand building means in the digital age. I know he will bring a fresh approach to creativity in ANZ, as well as actively building an inclusive creative culture that’s connected across our agency brands,” said Lam.

Campaign Asia-Pacific

