News Advertising Media Technology
Ben Bold
2 days ago

Publicis Groupe renames B2B arm Octopus Group and extends reach beyond UK

Octopus Group, acquired in 2021, is to be rebranded Publicis Pro.

Publicis Pro: Chief executive Jon Lonsdale (left) and managing director Pete Hendrick.
Publicis Pro: Chief executive Jon Lonsdale (left) and managing director Pete Hendrick.

Publicis Groupe EMEA has launched a B2B creative offering called Publicis Pro, which combines B2B agency Octopus Group and 400 B2B specialists from across its global network.

Publicis Pro, which replaces the Octopus Group name, will be headed by Octopus Group co-founder Jon Lonsdale as chief executive and co-founder Pete Hendrick as managing director.

Lonsdale will report to Demet Ikiler, Publicis Groupe's EMEA chief executive.

The 60-strong core team will focus on B2B strategy, creative, influence and commerce, with a particular focus on the UK, Germany and France. Octopus previously concentrated on the UK market.

"The [launch] will enable Publicis Groupe to better connect international business audiences with new data and marketing services, accelerating growth for its global B2B and B2B2C clients and becoming a new centre of excellence across the EMEA region," the group said.

Publicis Groupe acquired London-based Octopus Group in 2021, when it cited B2B as a "big growth area" for both business-to-business and business-to-consumer clients. At the time, Octopus employed about 60 people at its Farringdon office. It became part of Publicis Groupe's UK creative practice and moved into the Chancery Lane office, where Saatchi & Saatchi and Leo Burnett were based.

Since then, Publicis Groupe said Octopus has built on its tech, telecoms, financial services, logistics and manufacturing client base, winning new business from the likes of Sharp Europe, Smartsheet, Rolls-Royce and Twilio.

At the time of the acquisition, the deal marked Publicis Groupe's most significant UK-specific M&A move in the creative space since 2014, signifying a return for adland to the acquisitions trail after the Covid pandemic.

Octopus Group's clients—which it did not share with Publicis at the time of acquisition—spanned technology, financial and professional services brands, such as Siemens, Adobe, Logitech, Smartsheet, Cognizant and ACI Worldwide, and it has a range of "tech-first" capabilities, including creative, content, digital experience and public relations.

Octopus Group's management team were the main shareholders. They included Lonsdale, finance director Ben Holden, board director Nicola Pestell, chief strategy director and co-founder Billy Hamilton-Stent and Hendrick.

Ikiler said: "We want to make Publicis Groupe a centre of excellence for B2B clients, and to better serve our existing B2C clients who require B2B expertise. By building out Publicis Pro across our key markets in the region, we are already uncovering exciting new growth opportunities."

Lonsdale added: "This is the natural next step in Octopus' journey and will allow us to offer clients more access to talent, tech and data as we scale and supercharge our existing offering across Publicis Groupe.

"Publicis Pro brings an exciting opportunity to launch new services, including AI tools, that are specifically designed for complex B2B audiences."

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Ex-M&C Saatchi Singapore MD Madina Kalyayeva joins Tilt

1 Ex-M&C Saatchi Singapore MD Madina Kalyayeva joins Tilt

Tatler's Messi mess: Hong Kong event plunges into chaos without star player

2 Tatler's Messi mess: Hong Kong event plunges into chaos without star player

Patrick Xu steps down as CEO of GroupM China

3 Patrick Xu steps down as CEO of GroupM China

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

4 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Yum Brands, Swatch and Dyson put media duties with GroupM China under review

5 Yum Brands, Swatch and Dyson put media duties with GroupM China under review

Tatler withdraws HK$16 million government grant for Messi no-show

6 Tatler withdraws HK$16 million government grant for Messi no-show

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

7 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Move and win roundup: Week of February 5, 2024

8 Move and win roundup: Week of February 5, 2024

Universal pulls music on TikTok amid contract dispute

9 Universal pulls music on TikTok amid contract dispute

Year in Review: Six biggest brand fails of 2023

10 Year in Review: Six biggest brand fails of 2023

Related Articles

Havas expands in B2B marketing with new acquisition
4 days ago
Beau Jackson

Havas expands in B2B marketing with new acquisition

10 trends that will shape B2B marketing in 2024
Jan 17, 2024
Robert Heldt

10 trends that will shape B2B marketing in 2024

Influencer marketing dominating B2B, Ogilvy report reveals
Sep 26, 2023
Jonathan Owen

Influencer marketing dominating B2B, Ogilvy report ...

Just Published

January APAC advertiser of the month: Pocky
1 day ago
Samuel Tan

January APAC advertiser of the month: Pocky

Pocky's promotional brand blitz with a limited-edition Prosperity Gift Box recorded a leap in advertising awareness in Singapore.

Lens to the skies: Singapore Airlines takes creativity to 30,000 feet in new campaign
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Lens to the skies: Singapore Airlines takes ...

Shot in tandem with TBWA Singapore, the next iteration of the airline's global 'Welcome to World Class' campaign showcases how inspiration can strike at any moment, even if it's mid-flight.

Campaign Crash Course: The power of a good reputation
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: The power of a good reputation

In this lesson, GWI provides a five-minute tutorial on the importance of brand building, establishing a good corporate perception, why brand reputation matters in times of crises, and what consumers expect or desire from brands.

Chubby Hearts: Hong Kong's monumental display for love and tourism
1 day ago
Nikita Mishra

Chubby Hearts: Hong Kong's monumental display for ...

Hong Kong debuts London’s iconic Chubby Hearts display, a heart-shaped installation 12 meters wide and four times larger than the London version, as part of a strategic campaign to rebuild #BrandHongKong and spread love across the city.