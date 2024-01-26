News Advertising Marketing
Staff Reporters
3 days ago

Publicis Groupe bolsters leadership bench in China with key changes

EXCLUSIVE: In a series of changes, Andy Ho will manage the Publicis Communications business in China, while Arto Hampartsoumian, the executive chairman of Publicis Groupe China, will relocate to Singapore with his family.

Clockwise L-R: Andy Ho, Arto Hampartsoumian, Sandy Wu and Nelson Chen, Publicis Groupe
Publicis Groupe China has made key changes to its leadership bench. 

In a pivotal move, China chief growth officer Andy Ho, in addition to his current remit, has moved up the ranks to assume responsibilities for Publicis Communications business in China. Ho, recognised for his expertise in the automotive, FMCG, and technology sectors, will concurrently spearhead the Groupe’s new business development and manage global client affairs. He joined Publicis in 2019 as global client partner and under his leadership, Publicis Groupe has successfully won major clients, including Genesis Motor, GAC FCA, among others. He will continue to be based in Shanghai and report to APAC chief executive officer Jane Lin-Baden

Notably, the executive chairman of the China division, Arto Hampartsoumian, has relocated with his family to Singapore, effective January 2024. Hampartsoumian will now focus on global clients across the Asia-Pacific region. 

To fortify the China management team further, Nelson Chen, previously managing director of operations and commerce, has ascended to the role of COO for Publicis Groupe Greater China. He will oversee group operations, including finance, talent, compliance, government relations, and digital transformation. 

Simultaneously, Sandy Wu, a prominent name in Chinese ad circles, currently managing director of Saatchi & Saatchi Shanghai and a winner of Campaign Asia’s Women to Watch list, has taken over the reins as chief client officer, Publicis Communications Shanghai.

Source:
Campaign Asia

