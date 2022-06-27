News
Rahul Sachitanand
Jun 28, 2022

Andy Ho promoted to Publicis China's first chief growth officer

The former global client partner will have a wide mandate, including managing the recently acquired Wiredcraft team.

Publicis Groupe has promoted Andy Ho, the network's global client partner, as chief growth officer in China. In this newly created role, Ho will continue to manage the Groupe’s global client business, lead new business development, Power of One accounts expansion, and manage marketing and communications. He will also oversee the integration of mergers and acquisitions in China.

Ho will report to Jane Lin-Baden, managing partner APAC, and CEO of Publicis Groupe North Asia. Publicis Groupe China's new business development team, marketing & communications team, as well as selective Power of One account teams, will report to him, as will Wiredcraft China, the digital product consulting and technology company that was just acquired by Publicis. Wiredcraft has over 100 helping clients create and launch digital products.

Ho's expertise lies in the automotive, FMCG, and technology industries. He joined Publicis in 2019 and in the past three years has spearheaded global clients’ development in China. Under his leadership, Publicis has successfully won clients including Genesis Motor and GAC. He also built and led Publicis1, the team created exclusively for Genesis Motor.

Before joining Publicis Groupe, he was group strategist of Dentsu Aegis Network and president of Beijing Dentsu. Prior to that, he launched Mcgarrybowen and was appointed as the founding managing director in APAC.

“Ho boasts rich cross-industry business experience, leadership, and affinity," said Lin-Baden. "He is the perfect person to drive growth as he pays attention to vision and details.”

"Our growth has never been to make the most, instead, it has always been to make the best," contended Ho. "Today, more than ever, a transformation to growth is essential to our clients and us as well.”

