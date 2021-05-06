PRWeek Asia launches Best Places to Work

PRWeek Asia is excited to launch Best Places to Work in Asia-Pacific, in partnership with Campaign Asia-Pacific. The awards are a new opportunity for PR agencies and in-house teams in the public relations and communications sector to recognise and celebrate healthy workplace initiatives and diverse talent.

Especially at a time where healthy employment practices and compassionate workplace environments are more important than ever, we want to recognise the good work that companies have displayed in these areas. Entries will be judged in a rigorous two-stage process, ensuring credibility and industry-standard criteria. Some categories that we’ll be exploring this year are diversity, equity and inclusivity (DEI), and learning and development.

With that, we encourage you to nominate your workplaces and teams that have shone in the last 12 months. We hope you’ll join us in demonstrating that a sustainable workplace isn’t solely reliant on business outcomes, but also strong, supportive, and dynamic professional relationships and initiatives.

For more information on the awards categories, rates, and judging criteria, please refer to our official site. For more information, please contact:

Awards enquiry:

[email protected]

Zamir Khan

Head of Awards Events

[email protected]

Partnership

Gareth Scott

Commercial Director

[email protected]

We look forward to receiving your entries. All the best!