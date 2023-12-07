Opinions Advertising Media PR
Frazer Gibney
1 day ago

Pitching: Myth busters and home truths

From the misnomer of the so-called 'chemistry meeting', to the notion that the agency that wants it most will win, misconceptions around the pitch process are abound. It's time to cut through the bull, says Frazer Gibney.

Pitching: Myth busters and home truths

After more than two decades of the highs and lows of leading creative agency pitches, I've now had the privilege of seeing the process from the other side as an intermediary. It has been pretty eye-opening to say the least, and a lot of new-business folklore is exactly that.

Myth #1: "Clients don't really know many agencies, or know much about agencies"

Sitting with clients and openly discussing agencies with a view to drawing up a long-list exposed this oft-peddled myth. They can't wait to talk about agencies (and agency people too), clients love a gossip—they're only human.

Clients have their own stories, tales from other clients, anecdotes from their friends and partners (plenty of which will also be from agencies). "Oh, that agency is known for being creatively difficult"; "They're hard to work with"; "It's an old boys' club"; and "They're well known for fielding a founder at the pitch and then fucking off and never being seen again".

Just imagine how much these opinions can influence decisions on an agency pitch list. Your famous creative work and track record will get you on many CMO radars, but your agency brand reputation is just as important.

So, if you're wondering why you didn't make it on to many long-lists this year, you might want to dig into your reputation. I'm not talking about the net promoter score (NPS) from your existing clients—you've got bigger problems if that's low—but what does the industry say about what you're like to work with and for?

Myth #2: "It's all about the client-agency chemistry at the chemistry meeting"

I hate the chemistry meeting nametag—it's a misnomer—because it's really about business fit, and that is a very different thing. And before the client is even thinking about their chemistry with you, they are first and foremost concerned with your agency culture, your team and your own chemistry. Do you gel, are you a balanced team, what's the quality of key individuals in each key discipline?

I've loved seeing brilliant agencies at their best—but I haven't enjoyed watching agencies commit harakiri at chemistry stage: senior team members just not having done their research, an overly dominant and controlling CEO, the headstrong creative not reading the room, unapplied and irrelevant case studies, trading too much off past glories, try-too-hard icebreakers, or simply talking too much and not having any or enough thoughtful or searching questions... The list goes on.

The bottom line is that if you haven't got the time to rigorously prepare together as a team, you probably shouldn't bother.

Myth #3: "Even if there's an agency or two out in front, you can still turn it around and win from behind"

I have one thing to say on that—"not in a month of Sundays." An intermediary might well tell you that to keep you in the game. They shouldn't. It's no bad thing to have a straight two-way fight if there's only two genuine contenders. Find out where you are at each step along the way, question the intermediary thoroughly, decode the language, and be honest with yourselves about where you are. It's never too late to pull out. Save yourself the time, the financial and emotional cost of a full end-to-end pitch when there's virtually no chance of winning.

Myth #4: "The agency that wants it the most wins"

As an agency CEO, this myth was convincingly sold to me. Now, as a poacher turned gamekeeper, I've seen the agencies that "want it the most" lose out from the outset, during the process, and at the finale.

I've seen the agency with the best RFI, by quite a long way, not make the shortlist—something in there spooked the client. At "chemistry", hunger can some across as desperation, and I've seen passion cloud judgement. Overthinking the strategy can lead to complication. Too much work at "tissue" is just confusing. And no amount of hunger can solve an underlying issue with the pitch team: any imbalance, or a weak link, or lack of cohesion, and the client can smell it.

There is only one magic ingredient, and you can't manufacture it—the quality, charisma and camaraderie of the senior pitch team. Agencies either have it or they don't—and yes, you've guessed it —without it, your chances of winning in a fair fight are significantly hampered.

The good news is there are such things as genuinely level playing field pitches. But some clients and agencies are just meant to be together, it's written in the stars, and that is a wonderful thing to see...

Myth #5: "If you don't win a pitch you were confident about, you obviously screwed up somewhere"

If you chopped and changed your team through the process, then look no further. But if you know in your heart of hearts that you gave it 100% and were pretty flawless on the day, and still end up with the dreaded "Sorry, a close second" call, resist the natural inclination to beat yourselves up. Better to stand behind the pitch you are proud of, show the love to the agency team, and instead look up and out at the next opportunity.

Having said that, if you're the CEO, you should be raking over the coals and quizzing the team, the client and the intermediary hard. Because there is always, always a lesson to be learned and a chance to improve.

I sincerely hope this helps some of you wonderful, talented, hardworking agency folk avoid similar pitfalls next time you pitch, lord knows it's hard enough out there. And may the new business gods smile upon you in 2024.

Frazer Gibney is an independent consultant (recently acting as intermediary creative pitches for Premier League and Coral). Before that he spent spent 20 years leading pitches as founder and chief executive of FCB Inferno.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

2 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

3 Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

4 Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

Moves and win roundup: Week of November 27, 2023

5 Moves and win roundup: Week of November 27, 2023

From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

6 From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

7 40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

M&C Saatchi retreats from Singapore, Asia CEO steps down

8 M&C Saatchi retreats from Singapore, Asia CEO steps down

The Kraft of good sauce: Heinz brings the magic of AI to Chinese cuisine

9 The Kraft of good sauce: Heinz brings the magic of AI to Chinese cuisine

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Japan/Korea

10 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Japan/Korea

Related Articles

How marketers have become secret weapons in the great pitching wars
The Information
Nov 27, 2023
Jennifer Small

How marketers have become secret weapons in the ...

Why it's time to take pitching on a date
Aug 24, 2023
Jemima Monies

Why it's time to take pitching on a date

Beware of 'media pitching' AI tools
Jul 28, 2023
Helen Croydon

Beware of 'media pitching' AI tools

It’s not just the pitch that’s the bitch—agency pricing is, too
Aug 9, 2023
Nicola Merrifield

It’s not just the pitch that’s the bitch—agency ...

Just Published

A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy and Leo Burnett battling it out for the top awards at AOY 2023
6 hours ago
Shawn Lim

A spotlight night for Publicis Groupe, with Ogilvy ...

There was intense competition between Publicis' Leo Burnett and Ogilvy at the 2023 Southeast Asia AOY awards last night, with the former ultimately taking home the bulk of the metal haul.

'Special' night prevails over Motion Sickness at Campaign's ANZ Agency of the Year awards
7 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

'Special' night prevails over Motion Sickness at ...

Special Group steals the show with five Golds between both markets, while Kiwi challenger Motion Sickness racks up an impressive six awards, and Initiative leads the media pack.

Ogilvy and Mindshare split top APAC network awards at AOY 2023
9 hours ago
Rahat Kapur

Ogilvy and Mindshare split top APAC network awards ...

With four out of four Network metals in the bag last night, WPP took home all the coveted honours at this year's awards ceremony, hosted live from the glitzy Ritz-Carlton in Singapore.

Prime Video nabs first big agency partner as it prepares to sell ads in 2024
14 hours ago
Lisa Lacy

Prime Video nabs first big agency partner as it ...

IPG Mediabrands will be the first media holding company to join forces with Amazon Advertising to access Prime Video ads.