Philips Domestic Appliances appoints creative agency

Philips Domestic Appliances has appointed Droga5 to its global advertising account, following a three-way competitive pitch.

Following a process managed by Flock Associates, the three-year contract means the agency will oversee campaign and communication strategy, visual identity, and creative development for the brand’s products in more than 100 countries.

Campaign reported in July that Philips Domestic Appliances was reviewing its global creative lead after leaving the wider Philips Group in late 2021. The company had appointed digital agency Dept as its interim creative partner.

Trix van der Vleuten, brand, creation and planning lead at Philips Domestic Appliances, who led the pitch, said: “Droga5 impressed us with its consumer-centric vision and ability to shift consumer behaviour. A strong, talented team with digital first thinking at the forefront of its strategy and creative. Droga5 will play a major role in bringing our purpose of turning houses into homes to life across the globe.”

Philips Domestic Appliances joins Droga5 London’s other global clients, including Amazon, Barclaycard, Coca-Cola, and Paddy Power.

Damien Le Castrec, head of strategy at Droga5 London, said: “Home will always be home, but the last couple of years have reminded us that a good home life influences our whole life. “And when you meet clients who care as much about the work as the people behind it, you know that you’re onto something special.”

The first campaigns for the brand by Droga5 will launch a range of integrated and digital-first campaigns for the brand in 2023. Philips Domestic Appliances' products include kitchen appliances and coffee, garment, and floor care ranges.