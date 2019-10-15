philips
How Philips got CTRs 5X the average from a hard-to-reach premium audience in Vietnam
CASE STUDY: Working with Moblaze and Inmobi, the company served rich-media ads to mobile users living in upscale apartment buildings, achieving not only a remarkable clickthrough rate but also solid sales increases.
For keeping Asia cool, clean, fed and well-groomed, Panasonic stands out
The brand emerges as the most consistent performer across the home-appliance categories.
Top Japanese auto brands hold lead over luxury, Asian rivals
Toyota still outpaces German luxury car brands, while Honda and Yamaha are top in motorcycles. But Indian and Chinese auto brands are edging up.
Stanchart falls behind other banks, AIA finishes first in insurers
A volatile banking category sees Standard Chartered's brand ranking plummet, while AIA elbows out Prudential to steal top insurance brand.
Philips launches global marketing initiative 'Better me, better world'
The initiative is part of Philips' stated goal of improving the lives of 3 billion people each year by 2025.
Photos: Philips' new Asean Pacific HQ in Singapore
Philips officially opened its new Asean Pacific headquarters in Singapore yesterday. Located in Toa Payoh, where Philips has been based since 1972, the 38,000-square-metre office building is designed to foster collaboration and co-creation with healthcare stakeholders. Aside from serving as the company's HQ, it also contains spaces designed to simulate medical scenarios, provide technology training on healthcare equipment such as MRI machines and host consumer-oriented events like product launches and cooking classes.
