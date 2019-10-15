Philips officially opened its new Asean Pacific headquarters in Singapore yesterday. Located in Toa Payoh, where Philips has been based since 1972, the 38,000-square-metre office building is designed to foster collaboration and co-creation with healthcare stakeholders. Aside from serving as the company's HQ, it also contains spaces designed to simulate medical scenarios, provide technology training on healthcare equipment such as MRI machines and host consumer-oriented events like product launches and cooking classes.