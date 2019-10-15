philips

How Philips got CTRs 5X the average from a hard-to-reach premium audience in Vietnam
Oct 15, 2019
Staff Reporters

How Philips got CTRs 5X the average from a hard-to-reach premium audience in Vietnam

CASE STUDY: Working with Moblaze and Inmobi, the company served rich-media ads to mobile users living in upscale apartment buildings, achieving not only a remarkable clickthrough rate but also solid sales increases.

For keeping Asia cool, clean, fed and well-groomed, Panasonic stands out
Jun 11, 2019
Matthew Miller

For keeping Asia cool, clean, fed and well-groomed, Panasonic stands out

The brand emerges as the most consistent performer across the home-appliance categories.

Top Japanese auto brands hold lead over luxury, Asian rivals
Jun 11, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Top Japanese auto brands hold lead over luxury, Asian rivals

Toyota still outpaces German luxury car brands, while Honda and Yamaha are top in motorcycles. But Indian and Chinese auto brands are edging up.

Stanchart falls behind other banks, AIA finishes first in insurers
Jun 11, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Stanchart falls behind other banks, AIA finishes first in insurers

A volatile banking category sees Standard Chartered's brand ranking plummet, while AIA elbows out Prudential to steal top insurance brand.

Philips launches global marketing initiative 'Better me, better world'
Sep 26, 2017
Emily Tan

Philips launches global marketing initiative 'Better me, better world'

The initiative is part of Philips' stated goal of improving the lives of 3 billion people each year by 2025.

Photos: Philips' new Asean Pacific HQ in Singapore
May 20, 2016

Photos: Philips' new Asean Pacific HQ in Singapore

Philips officially opened its new Asean Pacific headquarters in Singapore yesterday. Located in Toa Payoh, where Philips has been based since 1972, the 38,000-square-metre office building is designed to foster collaboration and co-creation with healthcare stakeholders. Aside from serving as the company's HQ, it also contains spaces designed to simulate medical scenarios, provide technology training on healthcare equipment such as MRI machines and host consumer-oriented events like product launches and cooking classes.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia