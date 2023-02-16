Philips switches $165 million global media account

Philips Domestic Appliances has moved its global media acccount to Omnicom Media Group following a competitive review.

OMG’s scope includes planning and buying of traditional, digital and performance media across Philips' product portfolio from 1 April 2023.

The remit includes Philips' kitchen appliances, coffee makers, indoor climate control systems, clothes steaming devices, ironing and floor cleaning products across more than 100 countries.

Carat had handled the account in Europe since 1996. Global media billings for Philips Domestic Appliances are worth about $165 million, according to COMvergence figures.

The brands with which Omnicom will now work include Philips Airfryer, Espresso Machine, LatteGo, PerfectCare Steam Generator, Air Purifier, AquaTrio Cordless Vacuum, Saeco, Gaggia, Preethi, Philips Walita, L’Or Barista and Senseo.

Alex de Ruwe, Philips Domestic Appliances' head of media, said “With OMG we have found a media partner that enables our growth and enables us to achieve our ambitious goals. OMG's tech, tools and talented people take media to the next level through integration, standardization, automation, simplification and innovation. We look forward to a good and long-term cooperation with our new agency."

Florian Adamski, Omnicom Media Group chief executive, added: “OMG and Philips Domestic Appliances have a common goal: to transform the consumer experience to enable long-term growth. This goal is the foundation of our bespoke media platform and all the brands our team will work on.”