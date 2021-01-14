Marketing Media News
Alison Weissbrot
1 day ago

Philips puts $300 million global integrated account up for bid

The Dutch electronics company is reviewing creative, media and communications globally, and has invited four major holding companies to participate.

Philips puts $300 million global integrated account up for bid

Dutch multinational electronics company Philips is kicking off a $300 million global agency review, Campaign US has learned.

Philips has invited at least four global holding companies to participate with integrated teams, including Interpublic Group, Dentsu, WPP and MDC Partners, according to agency sources. 

Carat has held a significant portion of Philips’ media business, and is defending the account. WPP’s Wavemaker also has a small piece of the digital media business. 

WPP’s Ogilvy has worked on Philips’ creative account since 2011. 

Requests for information are due by January 25; the pitch will run through May, according to agency sources.

R3 is running the review, which includes creative, media and communications globally. R3 was unavailable for comment. 

Philips, which makes household and personal care electronic products such as toothbrushes, headphones and kitchen appliances, as well as auto parts and healthcare products, spends roughly $300 million on media globally.

Philips did not reply to requests for comment. 

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

1 Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

2 Pepsi signs K-pop queens Blackpink as APAC brand ambassadors

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

3 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

4 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

5 Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

6 Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

7 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

8 Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

9 M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

The year ahead for adtech: identity, efficiency and OTT

10 2021 predictions for adtech

Related Articles

DAN retains Philips account, scores APAC commerce scope
Marketing
Sep 16, 2020
Staff Reporters

DAN retains Philips account, scores APAC commerce scope

Hivestack opens in China with The Trade Desk's Troy Yang as lead
Advertising
2 days ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Hivestack opens in China with The Trade Desk's Troy ...

You & Mr Jones raises $260 million
Advertising
3 days ago
Alison Weissbrot

You & Mr Jones raises $260 million

McCann names Chris Macdonald CEO and chair, Harjot Singh global CSO
Marketing
4 days ago
Alison Weissbrot

McCann names Chris Macdonald CEO and chair, Harjot ...

Just Published

Campaign Crash Course: What makes a successful ad verification strategy?
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: What makes a successful ad ...

Ad verification can help advertisers reduce wastage, ensure brand safety and avoid fraud. But it's not as simple as turning it on and hoping for the best. What's the best strategy to ensure return on investment?

Edelman’s ‘new era of information bankruptcy’: An existential threat to media and comms businesses?
Digital
1 day ago
Danny Rogers

Edelman’s ‘new era of information bankruptcy’: An ...

Edelman’s annual global trust barometer was unveiled on Wednesday (January 13).

Rebrand for Shangri-La's Jen chain includes bilingual logo
Marketing
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

Rebrand for Shangri-La's Jen chain includes ...

REBRANDING EXERCISES: A logo meant to be inclusive for both Chinese and English speakers anchors a full rebrand by Design Bridge Shanghai.

Vivaldi's Four Seasons reimagined for 2050 with climate data
PR
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Vivaldi's Four Seasons reimagined for 2050 with ...

INSPIRATION STATION: AKQA and Jung von Matt incorporate weather data and forecasting into Vivaldi's renowned score to make the impact of climate change audible for symphonygoers.