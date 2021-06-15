Pet 'parents' promote 'pet-ernity' leave policies

'Pets are people too', declares a campaign by Eleven Sydney for Aussie petcare retailer PetCulture.

No, they're not, counters Ad Nut. But more on that later.

The basic thrust of the campaign is that employers should allow their people the flexibility to care for their pets. Ad Nut wholeheartedly agrees. Although far too independent to ever choose "pet" status, Ad Nut recognises that the arrangement works very well for lots of humans and their non-human animal companions. Both sides can benefit greatly from these relationships.

The campaign explains the need for what it calls 'pet-ernity' leave in this video:



The brand has also released a more general brand video, which Ad Nut found hilarious:

Ad Nut's good friend Surekha Ragavan has already covered this campaign in PRWeek, using far more journalistic professionalism than Ad Nut can muster. So if you want more details, please go read her article.

Now for Ad Nut's issue with the whole 'pet parent' and 'fur baby' thing. If you're going to commit to caring for a pet, you must take the time to understand that sentient being on its own terms. All creatures great and small have their own particular requirements, physically and mentally, and it's irresponsible and harmful for humans to treat their pets like small humans.

To take just one example, on the one paw, Ad Nut doesn't mind seeing obese murderous beasts, because they are far too slow to be a menace to squirrelkind. But on the other paw, dogs fed too much human food—or simply too much food—are doomed to experience health problems and even premature death. And this is due to nothing but the inability of their humans to feed them in accordance with their actual needs.

Of course, many humans treat their pets appropriately even though they indulge in the "parent/baby" nomenclature. But Ad Nut submits that the terminology may do more harm than good. Perhaps custodian or guardian or protector or champion would better reflect the kind of devotion that a pet deserves, while still acknowledging that they are not humans and shouldn't be treated as such. Just a thought from one non-human animal who is capable of speaking out.