Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Pepsi honours The Notorious BIG on 50th anniversary of Hip Hop

The 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop pays tribute to an art form that originated in New York in the 1970s and shaped various artistic expressions, including rapping, DJing, breakdancing, and street art.

Pepsi has announced a campaign to honour iconic Hip Hop artist Christopher Wallace (The Notorious BIG) on the 50th anniversary of the music genre. 

Working closely with The Notorious BIG estate and his family, Pepsi aims to amplify the late rapper’s influence on popular culture, whilst introducing his music to a new generation of fans.

The campaign will encompass virtual and physical experiences, including street art installations in major cities globally and limited-edition Pepsi Max products dedicated to the late rapper. 

“We are always keeping a finger on the pulse of culture while listening to music fans’ preferred choices, and in the lead up to this momentous cultural occasion, they told us they had Biggie on repeat,” said Gustavo Reyna, senior director of global marketing at Pepsi.  

“In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop, an art form that has touched every corner of the world and evolved into one of the most significant drivers of popular culture, Pepsi is honored to partner with The Notorious BIG Estate to bring this unique encore of Biggie’s art and talent to a whole new generation of music fans in never-before-seen ways.” 

In 2020, an old freestyle surfaced, showcasing Biggie's apparent fondness for Pepsi. The track recorded in 1997, included lyrics praising the beverage claiming nothing else could match its taste and asserting his constant enjoyment of it.  

This track was later remastered and used in Pepsi's tribute to the late rapper when he was posthumously inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. 

Voletta Wallace, mother of Wallace and founder of the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, expressed her excitement at the honouring of her son's artistry, and connecting his music with today's artists. 

“While his art is timeless, we have been working with Pepsi to commemorate my son’s artistry and connect his music with the sounds and artists of today. We hope fans will enjoy it as much as we do,” said Wallace. 

 

