pepsi

Condom campaign treats STIs like stocks
Jul 22, 2020
Ad Nut

Condom campaign treats STIs like stocks

Lifestyles' 'Publicly traded' campaign offers discounts on condom prices when internet searches for info on sexually transmitted diseases surge.

Pepsi AR campaign draws 600,000 posts in China
Jul 21, 2020
Ad Nut

Pepsi AR campaign draws 600,000 posts in China

An augmented-reality campaign by VMLY&R allowed users to create and post content in WeChat and Douyin.

PepsiCo: More in-housing has been 'terrific' way to cut costs during Covid-19
Jul 16, 2020
Gideon Spanier

PepsiCo: More in-housing has been 'terrific' way to cut costs during Covid-19

Soft-drinks giant has been 'a bit more selective' about adspend.

Mars Food taps PepsiCo's Rafael Narvaez for top marketing job
Jan 7, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Mars Food taps PepsiCo's Rafael Narvaez for top marketing job

Narvaez spent more than two decades at Pepsi.

Say hello to Pepsi's new 'bold and unapologetic' tagline
Jan 3, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Say hello to Pepsi's new 'bold and unapologetic' tagline

The new tagline is accompanied by a national US campaign, including five TV spots.

To vote ‘yes’, place your trash here
May 30, 2019
Jingjing Ma

To vote ‘yes’, place your trash here

Campaign by Happiness Saigon encourages young people in Vietnam to raise their voice with their trash.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia