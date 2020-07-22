Search
pepsi
Jul 22, 2020
Condom campaign treats STIs like stocks
Lifestyles' 'Publicly traded' campaign offers discounts on condom prices when internet searches for info on sexually transmitted diseases surge.
Jul 21, 2020
Pepsi AR campaign draws 600,000 posts in China
An augmented-reality campaign by VMLY&R allowed users to create and post content in WeChat and Douyin.
Jul 16, 2020
PepsiCo: More in-housing has been 'terrific' way to cut costs during Covid-19
Soft-drinks giant has been 'a bit more selective' about adspend.
Jan 7, 2020
Mars Food taps PepsiCo's Rafael Narvaez for top marketing job
Narvaez spent more than two decades at Pepsi.
Jan 3, 2020
Say hello to Pepsi's new 'bold and unapologetic' tagline
The new tagline is accompanied by a national US campaign, including five TV spots.
May 30, 2019
To vote ‘yes’, place your trash here
Campaign by Happiness Saigon encourages young people in Vietnam to raise their voice with their trash.
