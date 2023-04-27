Pepsi takes on gender stereotypes with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Pepsi has rolled out the second film part of its 'Rise Up' campaign that has been conceptualised by Leo Burnett.

After the film featuring Ranveer Singh , now the brand has got Samantha Ruth as brand ambassador. In the film, conceptualised by Leo BurnettPrabhu aims to take on gender stereotypes and urges women to follow their passions.

Among the stereotypes featured in the film are not being married by a certain age, shamed for staying out late for work or taking up a lead action-oriented role.

Saumya Rathor, category lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “Pepsi has always strived to reflect the synergy of the younger generation. Through our last two campaigns, we aimed to portray the irrepressible spirit of the youth as they rise above societal norms. For this campaign, our focus was to offer an empowering campaign for the woman of India and pay a tribute to their unwavering self-belief and self-confidence. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the epitome of the independent, bold, and free-spirited modern Indian women, and therefore resonates perfectly with our positioning of ‘Rise Up, Baby!’. We welcome Samantha to the Pepsi family and are extremely thrilled to work with her for many more disruptive campaigns going forward.”