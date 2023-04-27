Advertising News The Work
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Pepsi takes on gender stereotypes with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The campaign will be spread across TV, digital, outdoor and social media.

Pepsi takes on gender stereotypes with Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Pepsi has rolled out the second film part of its 'Rise Up' campaign that has been conceptualised by Leo Burnett.
 
After the film featuring Ranveer Singh, now the brand has got Samantha Ruth as brand ambassador. In the film, conceptualised by Leo BurnettPrabhu aims to take on gender stereotypes and urges women to follow their passions.
 
 
Among the stereotypes featured in the film are not being married by a certain age, shamed for staying out late for work or taking up a lead action-oriented role. 
 
Saumya Rathor, category lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “Pepsi has always strived to reflect the synergy of the younger generation. Through our last two campaigns, we aimed to portray the irrepressible spirit of the youth as they rise above societal norms. For this campaign, our focus was to offer an empowering campaign for the woman of India and pay a tribute to their unwavering self-belief and self-confidence. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the epitome of the independent, bold, and free-spirited modern Indian women, and therefore resonates perfectly with our positioning of ‘Rise Up, Baby!’. We welcome Samantha to the Pepsi family and are extremely thrilled to work with her for many more disruptive campaigns going forward.”
 
 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

1 GroupM restructures Asia-Pacific leadership

Delicious by design: Crafting foodie brands that pop!

2 Delicious by design: Crafting foodie brands that pop!

Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

3 Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners

4 WPP design powerhouse officially launches as Design Bridge and Partners

Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

5 Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

6 Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

7 MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

Publicis surpasses Omnicom as second-largest holding company by revenue

8 Publicis surpasses Omnicom as second-largest holding company by revenue

The CMO's MO: Income's Dhiren Amin on brand culture, sustainability and stand-up comedy

9 The CMO's MO: Income's Dhiren Amin on brand culture, sustainability and stand-up comedy

How Singapore Tourism board is wooing younger Indian travellers

10 How Singapore Tourism board is wooing younger Indian travellers

Related Articles

'Paradigm shift' needed to improve gender diversity in senior creative roles
Feb 24, 2022

'Paradigm shift' needed to improve gender diversity ...

Majority of agencies in SEA lack formal processes for diversity in ads: What needs to be done?
Apr 13, 2023
Shawn Lim

Majority of agencies in SEA lack formal processes ...

Moving beyond tokenism to create systemic change
Jun 7, 2022
Preet Grewal

Moving beyond tokenism to create systemic change

Pepsi revives Derek Zoolander as its new spokesmodel
Mar 3, 2023
Allyson Marrs

Pepsi revives Derek Zoolander as its new spokesmodel

Just Published

Foodpanda's keys to better brand experience: Empathy, gamification and seamlessness
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

Foodpanda's keys to better brand experience: ...

CAMPAIGN 360 PREVIEW: The food delivery app's head of quick commerce marketing, Judson Teo, explains how a wider scope of brand engagements are needed to supplement performance campaigns.

Agency Report Card 2022: Ogilvy
The Information
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: Ogilvy

In a year that shook businesses and economics to the core, the creative behemoth will be credited for sailing with safety and stability.

BBDO Greater China CCO set to exit the agency
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

BBDO Greater China CCO set to exit the agency

Creative leadership is set for a reshuffle at the shop as CCO Leong Wai Foong departs at the end of the month, Arthur Tsang, of BBDO China steps in.

Amazon Q1 results beat estimates with growth from advertising business
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Amazon Q1 results beat estimates with growth from ...

Despite the earnings beat, executives at Amazon struck a cautious tone, citing concerns over what lies ahead for the economy.