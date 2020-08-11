One week until Women to Watch 2020 list unveil

Campaign Asia-Pacific will be unveiling the Women to Watch class of 2020 in exactly one week.

So mark in your diaries to check the Campaign Asia-Pacific bulletin and homepage on Tuesday 18 August to see the list of winners.

Women to Watch 2020 is an annual list celebrating the achievements of the brightest, most dynamic and promising female talent in marketing, media and communications in Asia-Pacific.

The quality and diversity of entries this year has been spectacular, so our editors are currently hard at work making the final decisions to the list of 40 women who will be selected as this year's Women to Watch. It's a very competitive list this year, and all entries have already been through several rounds of judging and analysis to ensure the women who are selected are the most deserving of this commendation.

Best of luck to those who were nominated to this year's list, and thank you for supporting Women to Watch.

While you wait on tenterhooks for the list unveil, do check out our coverage of why it is still important to spotlight women in the industry during this time and why COVID-19 is opportunity to 'fast-track' diversity—borrowing insights from former Women to Watch winners. We also recently launched a Diversity Hub in which we collate all our coverage of diversity and inclusivity along with information about upcoming features and events.

Got any questions? Send them to wtw@haymarket.asia and we’ll help as soon as we can.