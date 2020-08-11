Search
women to watch 2020
Aug 11, 2020
One week until Women to Watch 2020 list unveil
Entries are currently in final stages of analysis and review, with results to be announced next Tuesday.
Jul 20, 2020
Women to Watch 2020: deadline extended by one week
Due to an influx of requests, we have extended the entry deadline by one week to allow nominees to make any final changes.
Jul 8, 2020
Why it is still important to spotlight women
Former Women to Watch winners explain why it is still important to champion women in the industry—especially in Asia-Pacific—and how many women would benefit from a bit of Kanye West's confidence.
Jun 22, 2020
Women to Watch 2020 opens for entries
Nominate the women whose work—and way of working—inspires you, for Campaign's annual list celebrating the industry's top female talent.
