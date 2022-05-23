Advertising Marketing News
Ben Bold
1 day ago

One in five LGBTQ+ people find ads aimed at them miss the mark

Half of LGBTQ+ people think brands should avoid stereotyping individuals, with traditional media worst at being inclusive.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

One in 10 LGBTQ+ people have been targeted by ads based on their sexual orientation or gender identity, but only one in five deemed it a positive experience, according to Nielsen research.

LGBTQ+ respondents made a number of recommendations as to how advertisers can improve inclusion: by avoiding stereotyping (50%), being more authentic and realistic in depictions of LGBTQ+ people (44%), and involving the community when planning and creating ads (37%).

Conducted in collaboration with Dynata, the study delved into inclusivity in programming and advertising content, as well as general media consumption by the LGBTQ+ community.

It is not only brands that are failing to be relevant to LGBTQ+ individuals – media inclusivity was also found to be lacking (although things are improving): 63% of the LGBTQ+ community considered the media industry had improved in both its programming and advertising content in the past two years.

Unsurprisingly, traditional media formats fared worse than their digital counterparts at being inclusive, the study found, with one in five respondents considering radio, newspaper and magazine content as the least inclusive channels.

Conversely, a quarter of respondents said that channels such as social, on-demand streaming and influencer content were inclusive in their content. On-demand services came top. With 68% of LGBTQ+ people typically watching BBC iPlayer (ahead of Netflix), a greater proportion than the general population. LGBTQ+ people are 16% more likely than the UK population to watch iPlayer.

More ostensibly old-school advertising sectors were also less inclusive in their advertising messaging. Insurance, financial services and automotive companies were deemed less inclusive than fashion/clothing, beauty, travel and tourism, which were deemed more inclusive.

Amanda Woodley, Nielsen Business Resource Group's head of media analytics and UK Pride lead, said: "It is encouraging to see that we are heading in the right direction with 63% agreeing inclusivity has improved over two years. The purpose and consumption of some of the most recent and modern forms of media are more aligned with the requirements of the LGBTQ+ community now.

"However, the focus should also be placed on more traditional forms of offline media, to deliver more inclusive content. The media, advertising and measurement industry needs to ensure people are at the centre of everything we do and that advertising to the LGBTQ+ community should be more than just inclusive ads over Pride month; let's make inclusivity a priority all year round."

The research was conducted among 625 respondents from the LGBTQ+ community.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

1 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

2 Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

3 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

4 Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

5 ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

6 S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

7 Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

8 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

9 Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

10 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

Related Articles

'Paradigm shift' needed to improve gender diversity in senior creative roles
Marketing
Feb 24, 2022
Jessica Goodfellow

'Paradigm shift' needed to improve gender diversity ...

Is your company doing enough to be diverse and inclusive? Tell us
Advertising
May 9, 2022
Surekha Ragavan

Is your company doing enough to be diverse and ...

Open letter calls for greater inclusion of LGBT+ women in advertising
Advertising
Aug 31, 2021
Sara Nelson

Open letter calls for greater inclusion of LGBT+ ...

Just Published

Let your jeans age the way you do—gracefully
Advertising
4 hours ago
Ad Nut

Let your jeans age the way you do—gracefully

A new global spot for denim brand G-Star Raw uses deepfake technology to bring a man from his youth all the way to old age in under a minute.

How brands can get noticed in hyper-socialised China
Marketing
6 hours ago
Matthew Cheng

How brands can get noticed in hyper-socialised China

The market's fast-evolving digital and marketing ecosystem can be a blessing or a curse to brands. The CEO of DDB China Group and CEO of DDB Asia provide tips on how to navigate this challenging but lucrative opportunity.

'People want to do more than shop online': Shopee's head of marketing
Digital
6 hours ago
Shawn Lim

'People want to do more than shop online': Shopee's ...

Winston Goh, Shopee Singapore's head marketer, talks about going beyond transactional shopping experiences and creating diverse retail journeys.

Starbucks pulls brand out of Russia
Marketing
19 hours ago
Daniel Farey-Jones

Starbucks pulls brand out of Russia

The American coffee giant follows McDonald’s in exit following business suspension.