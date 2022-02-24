Media News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

OMG appoints CEO in Malaysia

Eileen Ooi was previously chief operating officer.

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) is promoting Eileen Ooi from chief operating officer to chief executive officer of OMG Malaysia.

She was promoted to her COO role in February last year after four years leading PHD in the market.

The prior CEO of OMG in Malaysia was Ranga Somanathan, who also served as CEO for Singapore starting in 2016 and stepped down in June 2020. (OMG Singapore is led by COO Chloe Neo and CFO Chan Ching Yi.)

“[Ooi] has consistently demonstrated exemplary leadership qualities during her time with us," Tony Harradine, CEO of OMG APAC, said in a release. "She has done an outstanding job of driving OMG’s business growth and enhancing our product and people capabilities. Her achievements, coupled with her good relationship with the team, makes this appointment well-deserved.” 

Under Ooi's tenure as COO, the agency has grown revenue by 40% year on year, retained major accounts including Beiersdorf Malaysia, and expanded its portfolio across global, regional and local clients.

Her data-driven vision for the network has led the team to establish a three-year "transformative partnership" with Google, which has "elevated the network’s capabilities in performance marketing, data analytics and talent development", according to the company. She is also credited with proactively launching and integrating several mental wellness programmes.

The appointment is effective immediately and Ooi will continue to report to Harradine.

