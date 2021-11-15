OMD Australia announces new Co-CEOs

OMD Australia has promoted Laura Nice and Sian Whitnal to be its new Co-CEOs, effective immediately, in a new leadership structure. The agency says the dual leadership will offer continued stability for the media agency while continuing its talent strategy of developing and promoting from within.

OMD Australia has been without a CEO since July when Aimee Buchanan left to join GroupM as CEO of ANZ.

Nice has been with OMD Australia since 2012 when she first joined as a business director for he Telstra account. She returned home to the UK In 2014 to be group head at Vizeum, then head of consultancy and development for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect. In 2019, Nice returned to Australia with her family to be OMD Sydney’s joint managing director.

Known for exceptional work in client service, people and mentoring, her most recent initiative, OMD Heartlands aims to reconnect OMD staff with their loved ones around the globe as borders reopen.

Whitnall came to OMD in 2013 as an interactive director, with her most recent role being OMD Australia’s chief digital officer. Known for developing impactful products for clients, Whitnall's digital transformation initiative, OMD Navigate, has been adopted across Australia and New Zealand.

Together, Nice and Whitnall will be responsibility for OMD assets nationally, leading a workforce of more than 600 people.

Peter Horgan, CEO, Omnicom Media Group ANZ said: “Laura and Sian are both phenomenal leaders, proven performers and passionate OMDers. They have been fundamental to OMD’s ongoing growth and success over recent years and are embedded across all areas of the business. Together, their complementary skillsets and ability to work as a team, is exactly what OMD needs for the future of our business. OMD has a history of success with leadership partnerships and given the size and scale of OMD Australia, there is no better time to revisit this winning formula.”

Of her appointment, Laura Nice said: “As an ‘OMD Boomeranger’ I know firsthand the benefits of working for a culture as strong as OMD Australia’s. To be given the opportunity to lead the next chapter with Sian is a proud moment, as we strive to build on OMD’s current success and momentum. Personally, I’m excited to focus on the depth and breadth of our client relationships and identify growth opportunities for our people to further develop their capability and evolve our offering for the future.”

Sian Whitnall added: “I feel so passionately about OMD so it’s an absolute privilege for Laura and myself to be given the opportunity to lead the agency. I am excited to continue working alongside OMD’s incredible talent, to grow the capability within the brand and to drive growth for our clients in areas that will have the most impact for their businesses.”