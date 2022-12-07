Marketing Media Analysis
Staff Reporters
4 days ago

40 Under 40 2022: Sian Whitnall, OMD

While achieving business milestones, this people-centric leader devotes equal time and effort on employee-satisfaction and elevating the next generation.

40 Under 40 2022: Sian Whitnall, OMD
SEE ALL OF THE 2022 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise 

Sian Whitnall

Co-CEO
OMD 
Australia

“The future of OMD is in good hands,” remarks ANZ CEO for Omnicom Media Group, Peter Horgan, on his colleague Sian Whitnall. 

In her nine years with OMD, Whitnall’s career has taken her across various roles in the agency and in each position she has shone. From being an interactive director in 2013 to head of digital at OMD Sydney in 2017, to chief digital officer a year later, to the current position of co-CEO—Whitnall thrives on her strength in building equitable partnerships with colleagues and clients through it all. 

The pandemic was perhaps the most challenging years for the media agency. Add to that disruption followed by the exit of then CEO Aimee Buchanan who joined Group M as ANZ CEO, the agency remained without a CEO for several months until Whitnall and Laura Nice stepped up as co-CEOs in November 2021. 

As a high-potential leader, Whitnall’s strategic focus on the ‘Performance with Integrity for our People and Partners’ programme not only evolved the agency’s structure and product capability while balancing workloads and preventing churn, but also resulted in major business wins and client retention. In the fiscal 2021/2022 year, client retention rates stood at 99%. The agency was also appointed as a consolidated media agency for the NSW Government and retained Coles Group.

Whitnall’s expertise in Australia’s digital landscape, demystifying data and abiding to transparent practices are reasons for the success of consultancy solution OMD Navigate which she built and maintained. A framework simplifying the application of data to marketing, Navigate involves the delivery of digital transformation roadmaps and adoption of this method across OMD’s clients in Australia and New Zealand have added to agency revenues. 

Whitnall’s passion to make digital, data and tech education accessible translated to a win at the B&T Women Leading Tech awards last year. Her leadership impact is not limited to OMD but felt across the larger industry through efforts such as creating globally published white papers, judging the Effies APAC, and being a regular speaker at key industry events. 

Whitnall never ceases to add more plates to her juggling act: implementing the internal DEI charter, mentoring young talent to drive a connected and positive culture in the team, charting clear lines of career progression for OMDers, and normalising mental health conversations are just a few of the additional attributes that make her an endearing leader. 

SEE ALL OF THE 2022 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Agency of the Year 2022

2 Agency of the Year 2022

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

3 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

4 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

5 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

7 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

8 Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

How are you using discovery commerce?

9 How are you using discovery commerce?

How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

10 How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2022: Mo Moubayed, Veridooh
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Mo Moubayed, Veridooh

40 Under 40 2022: Matt Chandler, DDB
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Matt Chandler, DDB

40 Under 40 2022: Mark Anderson, Cheil
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Mark Anderson, Cheil

40 Under 40 2022: Simon Clark, Booking.com
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Simon Clark, Booking.com

Just Published

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are misleading: study
4 hours ago
Lecia Bushak

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are ...

The majority of TikTokers dispensing mental health advice don’t have relevant qualifications, a PlushCare report found.

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its $400 million media account
4 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its ...

The review impacts all of the pro football league’s current media agencies.

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind

United24 reminds the world the war in Ukraine persists despite there being less media coverage.

Premier League kicks off creative account review
5 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Premier League kicks off creative account review

Incumbent FCB Inferno is repitching.